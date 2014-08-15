BBC Sport - Premier League: Promoted managers outline season goals

Promoted managers outline season goals

Managers of the three promoted sides - Queens Park Rangers, Leicester City and Burnley - outline their ambitions for the season ahead.

Harry Redknapp says the Hoops ambition is "to stay in the Premier League", but Leicester's Nigel Pearson thinks that is "underselling the potential" of his side.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, whose side start with a home game against Chelsea on Monday night, doesn't think there is such a thing as an easy Premier League fixture.

