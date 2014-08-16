BBC Sport - Premier League's Richard Scudamore defends league on gender equality

Scudamore defends PL on gender equality

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore says his organisation must "redouble our efforts" to show there is no gender divide, following the sexist email controversy he was involved in this summer.

The 54-year-old defends the sport from Sepp Blatter's quotes that football was "too macho" by pointing to high female participation levels in their grassroots schemes.

The Premier League kicks off on Saturday for its 23rd season, with Scudamore occupying his role since 1999.

BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks reports.

Top Stories