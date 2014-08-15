Watch Luis Suarez train with his new Barcelona team-mates for the first time on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) amended his four-month ban.

The former Liverpool striker received the ban after being found guilty of biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's 1-0 World Cup group stage win over Italy.

Brazilian star Neymar was also back in action after he fractured his back at the World Cup, while new coach Luis Enrique took training.