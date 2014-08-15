Per Mertesacker: Arsenal defender calls time on Germany career

Mertersacker (right) made his international debut in a friendly against Iran in 2004

Per Mertesacker has become the third member of Germany's World Cup-winning squad to retire from internationals.

The Arsenal defender, 29, told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that last month's 1-0 win in the World Cup final against Argentina marked the end of his 10-year career with the national side.

"The World Cup in Brazil was a golden conclusion," Mertesacker said.

Mertesacker, who won 104 caps, follows Philipp Lahm and Miroslav Klose in calling time on his Germany career.

He added in an interview to be published on Saturday that he "wanted to be the one to determine the end of this chapter".

Reflecting on the World Cup, Mertesacker said: "They were the eight best weeks of our lives."

The former Hannover and Werder Bremen centre-back is now looking ahead to the new Premier League season with Arsenal, which kicks off against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I want to win the league with Arsenal and also take a shot at the Champions League," he said.