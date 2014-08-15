Stephen Ward: Burnley sign long-serving Wolves defender

Ward made 94 Premier League appearances for Wolves between 2009 and 2012

Burnley have signed defender Stephen Ward from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal.

The Republic of Ireland international, who arrives for an undisclosed fee, is Burnley's seventh summer signing ahead of their return to the Premier League.

"I'm absolutely thrilled, I've had eight years at Wolves and I was on loan at Brighton last year but to start a new chapter is great," he said.

Burnley begin their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on Monday.

"Burnley have done superbly well to get promoted and hopefully I can play some part in us having a successful year," said Ward.

"I don't think I could have picked a better place than Turf Moor and obviously to come to the Premier League is a massive pull as well."

Dublin-born Ward began his senior career with League of Ireland side Bohemians before joining Wolves in 2007, where he went on to make 239 appearances.

Burnley have already recruited goalkeeper Matt Gilks, midfielders Steven Reid,Matt Taylor and Michael Kightly, and forwards Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marvin Sordell.