Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Bournemouth
Jordan Rhodes underlined his value to Blackburn Rovers on his 100th appearance by scoring the opening goal in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.
Rhodes, who was the subject of two rejected bids from Premier League side Hull City this week, notched his 54th goal for the club after 13 minutes.
Defender Grant Hanley and striker Rudy Gestede made it three before the break.
Bournemouth rallied late on with a penalty from Brett Pitman and a 90th-minute goal from Steve Cook.
Rhodes, 26, dispossessed Bournemouth centre-half Cook to open the scoring and prompted a period of total domination from Rovers.
Hanley headed home from a Tom Cairney corner two make it 2-0 after 21 minutes and Frenchman Gestede deflected Craig Conway's 25-yard shot past goalkeeper Lee Camp three minutes later.
Blackburn, who have now lost only one of their last 16 league games, were denied a first clean sheet of the campaign nine minutes from time.
Pitman slotted home after Alex Baptiste had brought down Adam Smith in the box.
It looked to be nothing more than consolation goal for the Cherries but when defender Cook headed home it made for a nervous finish for the hosts.
Baptiste then made amends for giving away the penalty with an excellent block to deny Tommy Elphick an equaliser in injury time.
Early Championship leaders Bournemouth, who won their first three matches of the season in all competitions, have now lost two games on the bounce.
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer said: "They pushed us all the way but they get a helping hand, massively, by yet another penalty which is not a penalty.
"We had two midweek [against Norwich] and then the lad [Smith] has clearly dived. There is no contact at all in the penalty box and he gives a penalty."
Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: "We started really well, looked in total control, then we conceded and, uncharacteristically for us, we didn't respond well to that.
"We've showed when we get it going we're a match for anyone, but you can't give good teams a three-goal start."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1RobinsonBooked at 90mins
- 6Lowe
- 5Hanley
- 15Baptiste
- 14Olsson
- 12MarshallSubstituted forKingat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Cairney
- 29EvansBooked at 73mins
- 32Conway
- 11RhodesSubstituted forDunnat 77'minutes
- 39Gestede
Substitutes
- 2Henley
- 7King
- 8Dunn
- 13Eastwood
- 16Varney
- 17Williamson
- 19Taylor
Bournemouth
- 1Camp
- 15A Smith
- 5Elphick
- 3S CookBooked at 40mins
- 11Daniels
- 32O'Kane
- 30RitchieSubstituted forFraserat 45'minutes
- 19StanislasSubstituted forPitmanat 74'minutes
- 8Arter
- 13C Wilson
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forRantieat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 9Rantie
- 10Pitman
- 14Harte
- 20Fraser
- 25Flahavan
- 38Cargill
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 13,900
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Bournemouth 2.
Attempt blocked. Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Craig Conway.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Paul Robinson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth).
Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Booking
Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers).
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. David Dunn tries a through ball, but Rudy Gestede is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Bournemouth 2. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Smith.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Conway.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth).
Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Bournemouth 1. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Bournemouth. Adam Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alex Baptiste (Blackburn Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. David Dunn replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Junior Stanislas.