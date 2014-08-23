Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Bournemouth

Jordan Rhodes has scored 54 goals in 100 games for Blackburn

Jordan Rhodes underlined his value to Blackburn Rovers on his 100th appearance by scoring the opening goal in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

Rhodes, who was the subject of two rejected bids from Premier League side Hull City this week, notched his 54th goal for the club after 13 minutes.

Defender Grant Hanley and striker Rudy Gestede made it three before the break.

Bournemouth rallied late on with a penalty from Brett Pitman and a 90th-minute goal from Steve Cook.

Rhodes, 26, dispossessed Bournemouth centre-half Cook to open the scoring and prompted a period of total domination from Rovers.

Hanley headed home from a Tom Cairney corner two make it 2-0 after 21 minutes and Frenchman Gestede deflected Craig Conway's 25-yard shot past goalkeeper Lee Camp three minutes later.

Blackburn, who have now lost only one of their last 16 league games, were denied a first clean sheet of the campaign nine minutes from time.

Pitman slotted home after Alex Baptiste had brought down Adam Smith in the box.

It looked to be nothing more than consolation goal for the Cherries but when defender Cook headed home it made for a nervous finish for the hosts.

Baptiste then made amends for giving away the penalty with an excellent block to deny Tommy Elphick an equaliser in injury time.

Early Championship leaders Bournemouth, who won their first three matches of the season in all competitions, have now lost two games on the bounce.

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer said: "They pushed us all the way but they get a helping hand, massively, by yet another penalty which is not a penalty.

"We had two midweek [against Norwich] and then the lad [Smith] has clearly dived. There is no contact at all in the penalty box and he gives a penalty."

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: "We started really well, looked in total control, then we conceded and, uncharacteristically for us, we didn't respond well to that.

"We've showed when we get it going we're a match for anyone, but you can't give good teams a three-goal start."