Derby County 5-1 Fulham

Derby celebrate after Jamie Ward goal
Northern Ireland international Ward scored his third goal of the season

Derby County inflicted a fourth straight league defeat on Fulham with a thumping win that sent Felix Magath's side to the bottom of the Championship.

Jamie Ward had the Rams in front at the break when he volleyed home Johnny Russell's right-wing cross.

The visitors drew level through Scott Parker's low drive.

But Craig Bryson converted a Ward lay-off, Chris Martin fired in twice and Simon Dawkins' neat finish gave the hosts a resounding win.

The defeat leaves Fulham without a victory their 1-0 Premier League victory over fellow relegated side Norwich on 12 April, and increases the pressure on Magath.

In contrast, Steve McClaren's side, beaten play-off finalists last season, moved up to seventh after a match in which Ward opened the scoring by volleying into the roof of the net at the near post from Russell's whipped ball.

Fulham under Magath
Fulham have only won three of their 15 games, losing nine, since former Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg manager Magath replaced Rene Meulensteen at Craven Cottage.

The closest the visitors came in the first half was when Ross McCormack, still seeking his first Fulham goal since his £11m move from Leeds, tried an audacious effort from his own half which was gathered by Lee Grant underneath the bar.

But shortly after half-time they were level when Ryan Williams laid back McCormack's centre to Parker, who drove low beyond Grant.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Magath on Derby v Fulham

Derby almost immediately responded, but Martin blazed over with the goal at his mercy when at full stretch from Jeff Hendrick's cross.

However they were soon back in front when Russell touched a forward ball from Hendrick into the path of Bryson to strike home, and, in the next minute, Martin expertly turned defender Cameron Burgess and struck left-footed into the bottom left-hand corner.

The hosts wrapped up victory with two late goals. First, Will Hughes laid off to fellow substitute Dawkins, who struck the post but Martin was there to follow up before Dawkins rolled into the net from a neat pass from Hughes.

Derby manager Steve McClaren said: "In the last 15 minutes we were totally dominant.

"We wanted to make sure we put a marker down and we've done that but it's no good doing it in one game, we've got to do it consistently."

Fulham boss Felix Magath said: "That was the worst performance but the good thing about today is that it is clear we have to change something.

"A few minutes after the game is not the time to talk about what we will change but for sure there will be new players in."

Line-ups

Derby

  • 1Grant
  • 2Christie
  • 6Keogh
  • 5Buxton
  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Hendrick
  • 14Eustace
  • 4BrysonSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes
  • 10WardSubstituted forBestat 89'minutes
  • 9Martin
  • 11RussellSubstituted forDawkinsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dawkins
  • 12Naylor
  • 17Whitbread
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Roos
  • 30Best
  • 33Mascarell

Fulham

  • 41Joronen
  • 2HooglandSubstituted forVoserat 67'minutes
  • 6Bodurov
  • 38Burgess
  • 32Kavanagh
  • 14RobertsSubstituted forEisfeldat 80'minutes
  • 39R Williams
  • 8Parker
  • 3StafylidisSubstituted forKacaniklicat 60'minutes
  • 16Woodrow
  • 44McCormack

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 7Eisfeld
  • 11Kacaniklic
  • 15Voser
  • 25Dembele
  • 28Hyndman
  • 40Bettinelli
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
26,577

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Derby County 5, Fulham 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Derby County 5, Fulham 1.

Jesse Joronen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).

Attempt saved. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Martin.

Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).

Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kay Voser.

Attempt saved. Scott Parker (Fulham) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Leon Best replaces Jamie Ward.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 5, Fulham 1. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 4, Fulham 1. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Simon Dawkins (Derby County) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Hughes.

Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Ward (Derby County).

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Will Hughes replaces Craig Bryson.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Simon Dawkins replaces Johnny Russell.

Offside, Derby County. Craig Forsyth tries a through ball, but Johnny Russell is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Thomas Eisfeld replaces Patrick Roberts.

Foul by Scott Parker (Fulham).

Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Bryson.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ross McCormack (Fulham) because of an injury.

Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Ward (Derby County).

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Kay Voser replaces Tim Hoogland.

Attempt missed. Tim Hoogland (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.

Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Eustace (Derby County).

Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 3, Fulham 1. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Williams (Fulham).

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Alexander Kacaniklic replaces Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 2, Fulham 1. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Johnny Russell.

Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.

Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick with a cross.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nottm Forest4310103710
2Watford43019459
3Norwich43017259
4Wolves43013129
5Charlton42207528
6Sheff Wed42205328
7Derby42118447
8Cardiff42115327
9Millwall42114227
10Blackburn42117707
11Bournemouth42028536
12Middlesbrough42026516
13Brighton42024316
14Rotherham420223-16
15Brentford41214405
16Birmingham412145-15
17Ipswich411245-14
18Wigan411245-14
19Reading411248-44
20Huddersfield411249-54
21Leeds410328-63
22Bolton401349-51
23Blackpool400427-50
24Fulham400429-70
View full Championship table

