Derby County 5-1 Fulham

Northern Ireland international Ward scored his third goal of the season

Derby County inflicted a fourth straight league defeat on Fulham with a thumping win that sent Felix Magath's side to the bottom of the Championship.

Jamie Ward had the Rams in front at the break when he volleyed home Johnny Russell's right-wing cross.

The visitors drew level through Scott Parker's low drive.

But Craig Bryson converted a Ward lay-off, Chris Martin fired in twice and Simon Dawkins' neat finish gave the hosts a resounding win.

The defeat leaves Fulham without a victory their 1-0 Premier League victory over fellow relegated side Norwich on 12 April, and increases the pressure on Magath.

In contrast, Steve McClaren's side, beaten play-off finalists last season, moved up to seventh after a match in which Ward opened the scoring by volleying into the roof of the net at the near post from Russell's whipped ball.

Fulham under Magath Fulham have only won three of their 15 games, losing nine, since former Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg manager Magath replaced Rene Meulensteen at Craven Cottage.

The closest the visitors came in the first half was when Ross McCormack, still seeking his first Fulham goal since his £11m move from Leeds, tried an audacious effort from his own half which was gathered by Lee Grant underneath the bar.

But shortly after half-time they were level when Ryan Williams laid back McCormack's centre to Parker, who drove low beyond Grant.

Derby almost immediately responded, but Martin blazed over with the goal at his mercy when at full stretch from Jeff Hendrick's cross.

However they were soon back in front when Russell touched a forward ball from Hendrick into the path of Bryson to strike home, and, in the next minute, Martin expertly turned defender Cameron Burgess and struck left-footed into the bottom left-hand corner.

The hosts wrapped up victory with two late goals. First, Will Hughes laid off to fellow substitute Dawkins, who struck the post but Martin was there to follow up before Dawkins rolled into the net from a neat pass from Hughes.

Derby manager Steve McClaren said: "In the last 15 minutes we were totally dominant.

"We wanted to make sure we put a marker down and we've done that but it's no good doing it in one game, we've got to do it consistently."

Fulham boss Felix Magath said: "That was the worst performance but the good thing about today is that it is clear we have to change something.

"A few minutes after the game is not the time to talk about what we will change but for sure there will be new players in."