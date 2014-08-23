Wigan Athletic 1-0 Blackpool

Wigan striker Oriol Riera celebrates his first goal for the Latics

Wigan Athletic clinched their first Championship win of the season at the expense of Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

Spanish striker Oriol Riera, a summer signing from Osasuna, opened his Latics account when he drilled low into the net before the break.

It proved to be the winner as the away side, who only had eight senior players last month, could not find a leveller.

Substitute Nile Ranger wasted their best chance as Blackpool remain in the bottom three after four defeats.

However, the Seasiders did manage to move off the bottom of the table as Fulham, who suffered a 5-1 defeat at Derby, replaced them on goal difference.

A number of Blackpool fans continued to protest against club chairman Karl Oyston

That was scant consolation for the visitors, whose threadbare squad showed they still need time to gel after a summer of uncertainty at the Lancashire club.

Jose Riga's side were lucky to escape with only a single-goal defeat as Wigan pressed forward throughout and rarely allowed their visitors to break forward.

But the Latics could not take advantage of several carefully-crafted chances to seal their maiden win.

Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists are one of the promotion favourites but went into the match on the back of successive defeats against Charlton and Cardiff.

However, they kick-started their campaign thanks to Riera, who showed superb composure before burying the winner.

Wigan manager Uwe Rosler said: "We're getting closer to where we want to be, and the first half was one of the most impressive since I've been at the club.

"We had a very strong performance at Cardiff in midweek and we carried on from there."

Blackpool boss Jose Riga added: "We had no friendly games, no preparation, no team, so sure [it is his biggest challenge].

"I try and do my job - even in this situation - and I am doing my job, as are the players. I don't want to complain, but it is just the reality."