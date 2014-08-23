Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Blackpool 0.
Wigan Athletic 1-0 Blackpool
-
- From the section Football
Wigan Athletic clinched their first Championship win of the season at the expense of Lancashire rivals Blackpool.
Spanish striker Oriol Riera, a summer signing from Osasuna, opened his Latics account when he drilled low into the net before the break.
It proved to be the winner as the away side, who only had eight senior players last month, could not find a leveller.
Substitute Nile Ranger wasted their best chance as Blackpool remain in the bottom three after four defeats.
However, the Seasiders did manage to move off the bottom of the table as Fulham, who suffered a 5-1 defeat at Derby, replaced them on goal difference.
That was scant consolation for the visitors, whose threadbare squad showed they still need time to gel after a summer of uncertainty at the Lancashire club.
Jose Riga's side were lucky to escape with only a single-goal defeat as Wigan pressed forward throughout and rarely allowed their visitors to break forward.
But the Latics could not take advantage of several carefully-crafted chances to seal their maiden win.
Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists are one of the promotion favourites but went into the match on the back of successive defeats against Charlton and Cardiff.
However, they kick-started their campaign thanks to Riera, who showed superb composure before burying the winner.
Wigan manager Uwe Rosler said: "We're getting closer to where we want to be, and the first half was one of the most impressive since I've been at the club.
"We had a very strong performance at Cardiff in midweek and we carried on from there."
Blackpool boss Jose Riga added: "We had no friendly games, no preparation, no team, so sure [it is his biggest challenge].
"I try and do my job - even in this situation - and I am doing my job, as are the players. I don't want to complain, but it is just the reality."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Carson
- 24Perch
- 17Boyce
- 4Ramis
- 30Kiernan
- 3A Taylor
- 15McManamanSubstituted forWaghornat 70'minutes
- 16McArthurBooked at 5mins
- 19Cowie
- 14HuwsBooked at 77minsSubstituted forTavernierat 78'minutes
- 9Riera MagemSubstituted forFortunéat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tavernier
- 5Caldwell
- 18Espinoza
- 25Barnett
- 26Al-Habsi
- 32Fortuné
- 33Waghorn
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 29McMahon
- 2Daniels
- 6ClarkeBooked at 32mins
- 3Oriol
- 24Lundstram
- 28RentmeisterSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
- 4PerkinsBooked at 6mins
- 14Delfouneso
- 13ZokoSubstituted forCywkaat 90+2'minutes
- 20ZenjovBooked at 58minsSubstituted forRangerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mackenzie
- 7Cywka
- 16Dielna
- 17Miller
- 19Ranger
- 21Parish
- 23Oriol
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 12,113
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Blackpool 0.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Joan Oriol.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic).
Tomasz Cywka (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Tomasz Cywka replaces Francois Zoko.
Attempt blocked. Tony McMahon (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Iván Ramis (Wigan Athletic).
Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Nile Ranger with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joe Lewis (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt missed. Rob Kiernan (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a set piece situation.
Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Blackpool).
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic).
Joe Lewis (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Tavernier replaces Emyr Huws.
Booking
Emyr Huws (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Emyr Huws (Wigan Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic).
Francois Zoko (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Perch (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Oriol Riera.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Martyn Waghorn replaces Callum McManaman.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott Carson.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Rob Kiernan.
Attempt missed. Nile Ranger (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ishmael Miller with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Nile Ranger replaces Sergei Zenjov.
Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emyr Huws.
Offside, Blackpool. Joe Lewis tries a through ball, but Ishmael Miller is caught offside.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by David Perkins.
Booking
Sergei Zenjov (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergei Zenjov (Blackpool).
Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.