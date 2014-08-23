Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Portuguese playmaker Joao Teixeira scored the winner on his home debut as Brighton beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1.
Defender Matt Mills gave the winless Wanderers the lead after 25 minutes but striker Craig Mackail-Smith levelled the scores before the break.
Liverpool loanee Teixeira then fired through the legs of substitute goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on 64 minutes.
The 21-year-old has scored two goals in two games to help secure successive Championship victories for Brighton.
Lonergen was called into action before the break after Adam Bogdan was injured when Mackail-Smith muscled into the box to score the Seagulls' 37th minute equaliser.
Kazenga LuaLua set up the hard-working Mackail-Smith late on but the former Peterborough marksman fired wide with only Lonergan to beat.
Brighton, who claimed their first win of the season against Leeds United on Tuesday, climb up to 13th in the Championship.
Bolton are now without a clean sheet in five league and cup games this season and remain in the bottom three.
Brighton boss Sami Hyypia said: "Joao is a very good player. We also need quality from the other players and if we manage to do that we'll get Joao on the ball and he'll be dangerous.
"It's going to be a good test for him. His goal is to play at the highest level and he's on the right track."
Bolton boss Dougie Freedman said: "The loss of the keeper was a factor. Adam [Bodgan] received a huge gash in the eye and concussion and we have to respect the doctor. He said he was out cold.
"But we need to take encouragement out of this. This was an even sort of match and at the minute we are coming out of it just the wrong side."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 14CalderonSubstituted forLua Luaat 67'minutes
- 3Greer
- 5Dunk
- 30BennettSubstituted forChicksenat 74'minutes
- 2BrunoBooked at 87mins
- 8Crofts
- 22HollaBooked at 63mins
- 18Forster-Caskey
- 17J TeixeiraSubstituted forInceat 84'minutes
- 12Mackail-Smith
Substitutes
- 4Hughes
- 11O'Grady
- 15Chicksen
- 16Ankergren
- 20McCourt
- 24Ince
- 25Lua Lua
Bolton
- 1BogdanSubstituted forLonerganat 41'minutes
- 33White
- 4Mills
- 31Wheater
- 5Ream
- 6Spearing
- 27Lee Chung-yongBooked at 86mins
- 44KamaraSubstituted forFeeneyat 71'minutes
- 18DannsSubstituted forTrotterat 71'minutes
- 9Mason
- 28Davies
Substitutes
- 7Feeney
- 10Beckford
- 14Dervite
- 17Trotter
- 21Pratley
- 24Lonergan
- 41Threlkeld
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 24,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Attempt blocked. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rohan Ince.
Attempt missed. Matt Mills (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Attempt missed. Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kazenga Lua Lua.
Attempt blocked. Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Booking
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Rohan Ince replaces João Teixeira.
Attempt missed. Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayden White (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua tries a through ball, but Lewis Dunk is caught offside.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Teixeira with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Holla.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Mills (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Chicksen replaces Joe Bennett because of an injury.
Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Trotter replaces Neil Danns.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Feeney replaces Medo.
Attempt blocked. Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
Attempt missed. Andrew Crofts (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kazenga Lua Lua.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Íñigo Calderón because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 1. João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
Booking
Danny Holla (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Holla (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Medo (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Hayden White (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.