Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Brighton striker Craig Mackail-Smith scored the equaliser

Portuguese playmaker Joao Teixeira scored the winner on his home debut as Brighton beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1.

Defender Matt Mills gave the winless Wanderers the lead after 25 minutes but striker Craig Mackail-Smith levelled the scores before the break.

Liverpool loanee Teixeira then fired through the legs of substitute goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on 64 minutes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Freedman on Brighton v Bolton

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in two games to help secure successive Championship victories for Brighton.

Lonergen was called into action before the break after Adam Bogdan was injured when Mackail-Smith muscled into the box to score the Seagulls' 37th minute equaliser.

Kazenga LuaLua set up the hard-working Mackail-Smith late on but the former Peterborough marksman fired wide with only Lonergan to beat.

Brighton, who claimed their first win of the season against Leeds United on Tuesday, climb up to 13th in the Championship.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sami Hyypia: Brighton manager after win over Bolton

Bolton are now without a clean sheet in five league and cup games this season and remain in the bottom three.

Brighton boss Sami Hyypia said: "Joao is a very good player. We also need quality from the other players and if we manage to do that we'll get Joao on the ball and he'll be dangerous.

"It's going to be a good test for him. His goal is to play at the highest level and he's on the right track."

Bolton boss Dougie Freedman said: "The loss of the keeper was a factor. Adam [Bodgan] received a huge gash in the eye and concussion and we have to respect the doctor. He said he was out cold.

"But we need to take encouragement out of this. This was an even sort of match and at the minute we are coming out of it just the wrong side."