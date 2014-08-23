Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City

Norwich's Lewis Grabban scores the winning goal in the East Anglian derby

Norwich City survived a late Ipswich Town onslaught to win the first East Anglian derby in more than three years.

A tense atmosphere at Portman Road was broken midway through the first half when Lewis Grabban's back-header from five yards put City in front.

Daryl Murphy missed a superb headed chance for Ipswich and Grabban failed to add to his tally from two opportunities that saw him through on goal.

Town drove forward in a breathless final 15 minutes but the Canaries held their nerve to win a third successive derby.

The 40-month wait for the Suffolk-Norfolk grudge match would have weighed more heavily on Town fans, who had to endure 4-1 and 5-1 drubbings at the hands of their old rivals three years ago.

Ipswich v Norwich head to head Competition Ipswich wins Draws Norwich wins League 38 4 31 Total 40 17 37

And while another derby day defeat will hurt just as much, Ipswich showed they have the commitment and endeavour to challenge a Norwich side who are set up to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

It was a first taste of the East Anglian showdown for Town manager Mick McCarthy, but his counterpart Neil Adams has experienced the tension of the fixture as a player during his years in a yellow shirt, and his emotion was evident after the final whistle as he marched over to the visiting supporters, waving both clenched fists in the air.

Adams' side has been more expensively assembled than McCarthy's team of budget buys, and it was a more ruthless edge in the final third that proved the difference for the Canaries.

Grabban, one of Norwich's summer arrivals, scored his fourth goal in four games for the club when he directed Tettey's chipped ball into the box beyond Dean Gerken, in an otherwise cagey opening period.

Norwich striker Lewis Grabban is congratulated by Kyle Lafferty after his winning goal in the derby

There was a momentary pause as the Town defence looked for an offside flag, but Christophe Berra, stricken on the floor near the goal-line, played the striker onside.

Grabban could have made it a much more comfortable afternoon for Adams, particularly in a very open second half, as he chipped over the bar when through one-on-one and saw another effort cleared off the line by Tommy Smith.

Those chances had come after Murphy had inexplicably planted a header wide of John Ruddy's post in a moment that lifted the home crowd, but turned out to be their clearest opportunity.

Ipswich piled late pressure on the City defence as David McGoldrick shot from a tight angle and Berra was inches away from connecting with a loose ball, but Norwich were able to survive unscathed.

Norwich manager Neil Adams: "I have played in East Anglian derbies and it means just as much to win as a manager. It is not an easy place to go but I and the players knew exactly what it meant to our supporters. It is only three points but this is a massive game for the supporters."

Media playback is not supported on this device McCarthy on Ipswich v Norwich

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "It was a hard-fought game - the goal changed the course of it and the momentum. Losing 1-0 allowed them to catch us on the break in the second half although we had a gilt-edged chance with Daryl Murphy's header.

"It is no disgrace in how we played against a side who will be challenging. It is just difficult when it is your nearest and not so dearest."