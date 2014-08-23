Match ends, Ipswich Town 0, Norwich City 1.
Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City
Norwich City survived a late Ipswich Town onslaught to win the first East Anglian derby in more than three years.
A tense atmosphere at Portman Road was broken midway through the first half when Lewis Grabban's back-header from five yards put City in front.
Daryl Murphy missed a superb headed chance for Ipswich and Grabban failed to add to his tally from two opportunities that saw him through on goal.
Town drove forward in a breathless final 15 minutes but the Canaries held their nerve to win a third successive derby.
The 40-month wait for the Suffolk-Norfolk grudge match would have weighed more heavily on Town fans, who had to endure 4-1 and 5-1 drubbings at the hands of their old rivals three years ago.
|Ipswich v Norwich head to head
|Competition
|Ipswich wins
|Draws
|Norwich wins
|League
|38
|4
|31
|Total
|40
|17
|37
And while another derby day defeat will hurt just as much, Ipswich showed they have the commitment and endeavour to challenge a Norwich side who are set up to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.
It was a first taste of the East Anglian showdown for Town manager Mick McCarthy, but his counterpart Neil Adams has experienced the tension of the fixture as a player during his years in a yellow shirt, and his emotion was evident after the final whistle as he marched over to the visiting supporters, waving both clenched fists in the air.
Adams' side has been more expensively assembled than McCarthy's team of budget buys, and it was a more ruthless edge in the final third that proved the difference for the Canaries.
Grabban, one of Norwich's summer arrivals, scored his fourth goal in four games for the club when he directed Tettey's chipped ball into the box beyond Dean Gerken, in an otherwise cagey opening period.
There was a momentary pause as the Town defence looked for an offside flag, but Christophe Berra, stricken on the floor near the goal-line, played the striker onside.
Grabban could have made it a much more comfortable afternoon for Adams, particularly in a very open second half, as he chipped over the bar when through one-on-one and saw another effort cleared off the line by Tommy Smith.
Those chances had come after Murphy had inexplicably planted a header wide of John Ruddy's post in a moment that lifted the home crowd, but turned out to be their clearest opportunity.
Ipswich piled late pressure on the City defence as David McGoldrick shot from a tight angle and Berra was inches away from connecting with a loose ball, but Norwich were able to survive unscathed.
Norwich manager Neil Adams: "I have played in East Anglian derbies and it means just as much to win as a manager. It is not an easy place to go but I and the players knew exactly what it meant to our supporters. It is only three points but this is a massive game for the supporters."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "It was a hard-fought game - the goal changed the course of it and the momentum. Losing 1-0 allowed them to catch us on the break in the second half although we had a gilt-edged chance with Daryl Murphy's header.
"It is no disgrace in how we played against a side who will be challenging. It is just difficult when it is your nearest and not so dearest."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 4Chambers
- 6Berra
- 5Smith
- 3MingsBooked at 82mins
- 11AndersonSubstituted forSammonat 72'minutes
- 19HyamSubstituted forBruat 71'minutes
- 8SkuseBooked at 27mins
- 18TabbSubstituted forHenshallat 72'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 10McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 2Parr
- 14Bajner
- 17Bru
- 21Hewitt
- 23Henshall
- 32Sammon
- 33Bialkowski
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 5Martin
- 24BennettSubstituted forGarridoat 7'minutes
- 6Turner
- 2Whittaker
- 27Tettey
- 4Johnson
- 9LaffertyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBennettat 53'minutes
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forO'Neilat 83'minutes
- 22Redmond
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 3Cuéllar
- 10Jerome
- 17Bennett
- 18Garrido
- 21Murphy
- 26Rudd
- 29O'Neil
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 25,245
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Norwich City 1.
Offside, Norwich City. Lewis Grabban tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Johnson.
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town).
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Norwich City).
Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary O'Neil (Norwich City).
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town).
Gary O'Neil (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. John Ruddy tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daryl Murphy.
Hand ball by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary O'Neil replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Booking
Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town).
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Norwich City).
Attempt saved. Javier Garrido (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt missed. Kevin Bru (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt blocked. Russell Martin (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Attempt blocked. Elliott Bennett (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Conor Sammon replaces Paul Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Alex Henshall replaces Jay Tabb.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kevin Bru replaces Luke Hyam.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Daryl Murphy tries a through ball, but Jay Tabb is caught offside.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cole Skuse.
Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Norwich City).