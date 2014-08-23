Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Cardiff City 0.
Wolves 1-0 Cardiff City
Cardiff's unbeaten start came to an end as Mark Hudson's stoppage time own goal gave Wolves all three points.
The hosts were almost ahead early on in unusual fashion as Bakary Sako hit the inside of the post from his powerful curling corner kick.
Kenwyne Jones almost won it for the visitors late on but his point blank shot was saved by Carl Ikeme.
But Wolves held on in a quiet second half and were rewarded when Hudson sliced the ball into his own net.
Matthew Connolly had almost put the visitors ahead before the break but his effort was well cleared by Richard Stearman.
Wolves dominated much of the first half and were unlucky not to break the deadlock when Rajiv Van La Parra linked up with Scott Golbourne, but his header went narrowly wide.
The Bluebirds kept pressing and were almost ahead when Sean Morrison just missed the target after latching onto Adam Le Fondre's flick on.
Both sides found it difficult to seize the initiative in a quiet second half but Peter Whittingham's shot went close for the visitors with Ikeme pulling off a terrific save, before Hudson put the ball past David Marshall in the first minute of stoppage time.
Wolves move up to fourth after winning three of their opening four matches, all of which have come against the three relegated Premier League sides from last season.
It is their first win against Cardiff since 2008, with the Welsh side slipping to eighth place in the Championship.
Wolves boss Kenny Jackett said: "I thought in the first half in particular we played very well and maybe surprised them.
"We should have been ahead and there was some frustration at going in level at the break.
"We showed perseverance against a Cardiff side who are very good defensively and they won't concede many goals."
Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "We had the best of the chances but they had most of the play - especially in the first half when they pegged us back.
"When you have lads like we do in defence, you deal with crosses, but unfortunately the worst one of the lot was deflected in (by Hudson).
"Things like that happen. There is nothing you can do about it.
"It is in the 91st or 92nd minute and you don't move your feet as quick as you should have and then it is in the back of the net, but that is football."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 3Golbourne
- 14EvansBooked at 77mins
- 11McDonaldBooked at 85mins
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forHenryat 87'minutes
- 4EdwardsSubstituted forJacobsat 66'minutes
- 10Sako
- 40Dicko
Substitutes
- 7Henry
- 9Clarke
- 13McCarey
- 18Ricketts
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 27Jacobs
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 16ConnollyBooked at 90mins
- 5Hudson
- 36Morrison
- 3Fabio
- 19PilkingtonSubstituted forBurgstallerat 66'minutes
- 17GunnarssonSubstituted forDikgacoiat 75'minutes
- 18AdeyemiBooked at 23mins
- 7Whittingham
- 10Le Fondre
- 23MaynardSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brayford
- 8Dikgacoi
- 9Jones
- 14Macheda
- 15Wolff Eikrem
- 30Burgstaller
- 33Moore
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 21,221
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Cardiff City 0.
Booking
Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Own Goal by Mark Hudson, Cardiff City. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Cardiff City 0.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. James Henry replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City).
Booking
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Tom Adeyemi (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Booking
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Guido Burgstaller (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kagisho Dikgacoi replaces Aron Gunnarsson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin McDonald with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Guido Burgstaller replaces Anthony Pilkington.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Michael Jacobs replaces Dave Edwards.
Hand ball by Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Tom Adeyemi (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Evans.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.
Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bakary Sako tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.