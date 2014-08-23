Wolves 1-0 Cardiff City

Wolves players celebrate as they beat Cardiff

Cardiff's unbeaten start came to an end as Mark Hudson's stoppage time own goal gave Wolves all three points.

The hosts were almost ahead early on in unusual fashion as Bakary Sako hit the inside of the post from his powerful curling corner kick.

Kenwyne Jones almost won it for the visitors late on but his point blank shot was saved by Carl Ikeme.

But Wolves held on in a quiet second half and were rewarded when Hudson sliced the ball into his own net.

Matthew Connolly had almost put the visitors ahead before the break but his effort was well cleared by Richard Stearman.

Wolves dominated much of the first half and were unlucky not to break the deadlock when Rajiv Van La Parra linked up with Scott Golbourne, but his header went narrowly wide.

The Bluebirds kept pressing and were almost ahead when Sean Morrison just missed the target after latching onto Adam Le Fondre's flick on.

Both sides found it difficult to seize the initiative in a quiet second half but Peter Whittingham's shot went close for the visitors with Ikeme pulling off a terrific save, before Hudson put the ball past David Marshall in the first minute of stoppage time.

Wolves move up to fourth after winning three of their opening four matches, all of which have come against the three relegated Premier League sides from last season.

It is their first win against Cardiff since 2008, with the Welsh side slipping to eighth place in the Championship.

Wolves boss Kenny Jackett said: "I thought in the first half in particular we played very well and maybe surprised them.

"We should have been ahead and there was some frustration at going in level at the break.

"We showed perseverance against a Cardiff side who are very good defensively and they won't concede many goals."

Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "We had the best of the chances but they had most of the play - especially in the first half when they pegged us back.

"When you have lads like we do in defence, you deal with crosses, but unfortunately the worst one of the lot was deflected in (by Hudson).

"Things like that happen. There is nothing you can do about it.

"It is in the 91st or 92nd minute and you don't move your feet as quick as you should have and then it is in the back of the net, but that is football."