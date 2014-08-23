Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Crawley Town 0.
Sheffield United 1-0 Crawley Town
Jose Baxter's impressive second-half goal against Crawley secured Sheffield United their first home victory of the season.
Crawley hit the ground running in the first half with Bobson Bawling and Gwion Edwards both being denied.
Baxter gave Blades the lead after the break when his long-range shot beat Crawley keeper Brian Jensen.
Michael Higdon almost doubled their advantage but his effort was cleared by the visitors' Conor Henderson.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"One goal, one superb strike, Baxter is prone to that kind of finish and it was an excellent goal that's ended up winning the match.
"But I've just said to our people that was probably the best performance I've had since I joined the club.
"I thought that every player on our team played particularly well and we had opportunities to score and we definitely should have come in at half-time ahead."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 2Alcock
- 17McGahey
- 15Collins
- 19McEveleySubstituted forHarrisat 86'minutes
- 16Davies
- 6BashamBooked at 40mins
- 8Doyle
- 9Murphy
- 11BaxterSubstituted forFlynnat 69'minutes
- 21HigdonSubstituted forReedat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harris
- 7Flynn
- 12McNulty
- 14McGinn
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 22Reed
- 24Turner
Crawley
- 1Jensen
- 2OyebanjoSubstituted forBanyaat 84'minutes
- 5Leacock
- 12Walsh
- 3Dickson
- 7Edwards
- 20Bawling
- 4HendersonBooked at 32mins
- 8Smith
- 14YoungSubstituted forTomlinat 75'minutes
- 9McLeod
Substitutes
- 6Bradley
- 15Banya
- 17Rose
- 21Tomlin
- 22O'Connor
- Referee:
- Andy D'Urso
- Attendance:
- 18,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Crawley Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Dean Leacock (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Craig Alcock.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Charles Banya.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Leacock (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Leacock (Crawley Town).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Dickson (Crawley Town).
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Robert Harris replaces Jay McEveley because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Charles Banya replaces Lanre Oyebanjo.
(Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Walsh (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Michael Higdon.
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Gavin Tomlin replaces Lewis Young.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Craig Alcock.
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Henderson (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Jose Baxter.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Dean Leacock.
Attempt blocked. Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Walsh (Crawley Town).
Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Sheffield United).
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Davies (Sheffield United).
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.