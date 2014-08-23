Sheffield United 1-0 Crawley Town

Jose Baxter's impressive second-half goal against Crawley secured Sheffield United their first home victory of the season.

Crawley hit the ground running in the first half with Bobson Bawling and Gwion Edwards both being denied.

Baxter gave Blades the lead after the break when his long-range shot beat Crawley keeper Brian Jensen.

Michael Higdon almost doubled their advantage but his effort was cleared by the visitors' Conor Henderson.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"One goal, one superb strike, Baxter is prone to that kind of finish and it was an excellent goal that's ended up winning the match.

"But I've just said to our people that was probably the best performance I've had since I joined the club.

"I thought that every player on our team played particularly well and we had opportunities to score and we definitely should have come in at half-time ahead."