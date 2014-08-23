League One
Leyton Orient0Walsall0

Leyton Orient 0-0 Walsall

Walsall's wait for their first win of the season continued after a goalless draw at Leyton Orient.

The Saddlers should have come away with all three points, but Anthony Forde couldn't capitalise on goalkeeper Adam Legzdins' mistake after Mathieu Baudry's back-pass.

Orient's only effort in the first-half came when Jobi McAnuff broke into the box but shot into the side netting.

Walsall created more chances than their hosts but neither side found a winner.

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

"It is a little bit frustrating that we couldn't get a goal today but I'm obviously very pleased with the clean sheet.

"I felt we had a good pocket of play in the first half for 15-20 minutes and the same in the second half. We ought to have got a goal, and on another day we would have done.

"They got right behind the ball, were organised and made life difficult. We worked their keeper a lot more than what they worked ours, albeit we gifted them probably the best opportunity of the afternoon."

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"It was a much improved performance today.

"The players they've got, also makes me quite confident in the players that I've got and the ones I've got to come back as well.

"I really do believe that we can do something this season.

"I was really pleased with the whole performance from Anthony Ford who's got quality in both feet, crosses a great ball but as you saw with a few strikes from distance he's going to test goalkeepers."

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Legzdins
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Baudry
  • 15Clarke
  • 2Omozusi
  • 11McAnuff
  • 4VincelotBooked at 65mins
  • 8JamesSubstituted forBartleyat 86'minutes
  • 7Cox
  • 10MooneySubstituted forSimpsonat 67'minutes
  • 24HendersonSubstituted forDagnallat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sawyer
  • 12Lowry
  • 18Pritchard
  • 20Bartley
  • 23Dagnall
  • 27Simpson
  • 33Woods

Walsall

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 22Kinsella
  • 5Holden
  • 6Downing
  • 3Taylor
  • 11BaxendaleSubstituted forSawyersat 66'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 26B CliffordSubstituted forFlanaganat 76'minutes
  • 27Forde
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 24GrimesSubstituted forMorrisat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 10Sawyers
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Benning
  • 17Flanagan
  • 18Morris
  • 20Bakayoko
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
4,400

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0.

Foul by Chris Dagnall (Leyton Orient).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Walsall).

Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.

Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvyn Bartley replaces Lloyd James.

Attempt missed. Reece Flanagan (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Chris Dagnall replaces Darius Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Ashley Grimes.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient).

Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Reece Flanagan replaces Billy Clifford.

Foul by Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient).

(Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Andy Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson replaces David Mooney.

Foul by David Mooney (Leyton Orient).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Romaine Sawyers replaces James Baxendale.

Booking

Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).

Anthony Forde (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood431051410
2Peterborough43016429
3Preston42207258
4Bristol City42205328
5Barnsley42118537
6Swindon42117437
7MK Dons42117527
8Bradford42116427
9Doncaster42116427
10Notts County42115327
11Chesterfield42114317
12Sheff Utd42024406
13Crawley420234-16
14Leyton Orient41214315
15Coventry41215505
16Port Vale41215505
17Rochdale41127614
18Gillingham4112710-34
19Yeovil411237-44
20Walsall403123-13
21Oldham402247-32
22Colchester401347-31
23Scunthorpe4013210-81
24Crewe4004411-70
