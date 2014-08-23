Leyton Orient 0-0 Walsall

Walsall's wait for their first win of the season continued after a goalless draw at Leyton Orient.

The Saddlers should have come away with all three points, but Anthony Forde couldn't capitalise on goalkeeper Adam Legzdins' mistake after Mathieu Baudry's back-pass.

Orient's only effort in the first-half came when Jobi McAnuff broke into the box but shot into the side netting.

Walsall created more chances than their hosts but neither side found a winner.

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

"It is a little bit frustrating that we couldn't get a goal today but I'm obviously very pleased with the clean sheet.

"I felt we had a good pocket of play in the first half for 15-20 minutes and the same in the second half. We ought to have got a goal, and on another day we would have done.

"They got right behind the ball, were organised and made life difficult. We worked their keeper a lot more than what they worked ours, albeit we gifted them probably the best opportunity of the afternoon."

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"It was a much improved performance today.

"The players they've got, also makes me quite confident in the players that I've got and the ones I've got to come back as well.

"I really do believe that we can do something this season.

"I was really pleased with the whole performance from Anthony Ford who's got quality in both feet, crosses a great ball but as you saw with a few strikes from distance he's going to test goalkeepers."