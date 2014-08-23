Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0.
Leyton Orient 0-0 Walsall
Walsall's wait for their first win of the season continued after a goalless draw at Leyton Orient.
The Saddlers should have come away with all three points, but Anthony Forde couldn't capitalise on goalkeeper Adam Legzdins' mistake after Mathieu Baudry's back-pass.
Orient's only effort in the first-half came when Jobi McAnuff broke into the box but shot into the side netting.
Walsall created more chances than their hosts but neither side found a winner.
Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:
"It is a little bit frustrating that we couldn't get a goal today but I'm obviously very pleased with the clean sheet.
"I felt we had a good pocket of play in the first half for 15-20 minutes and the same in the second half. We ought to have got a goal, and on another day we would have done.
"They got right behind the ball, were organised and made life difficult. We worked their keeper a lot more than what they worked ours, albeit we gifted them probably the best opportunity of the afternoon."
Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:
"It was a much improved performance today.
"The players they've got, also makes me quite confident in the players that I've got and the ones I've got to come back as well.
"I really do believe that we can do something this season.
"I was really pleased with the whole performance from Anthony Ford who's got quality in both feet, crosses a great ball but as you saw with a few strikes from distance he's going to test goalkeepers."
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Legzdins
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Baudry
- 15Clarke
- 2Omozusi
- 11McAnuff
- 4VincelotBooked at 65mins
- 8JamesSubstituted forBartleyat 86'minutes
- 7Cox
- 10MooneySubstituted forSimpsonat 67'minutes
- 24HendersonSubstituted forDagnallat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 12Lowry
- 18Pritchard
- 20Bartley
- 23Dagnall
- 27Simpson
- 33Woods
Walsall
- 1O'Donnell
- 22Kinsella
- 5Holden
- 6Downing
- 3Taylor
- 11BaxendaleSubstituted forSawyersat 66'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 26B CliffordSubstituted forFlanaganat 76'minutes
- 27Forde
- 9Bradshaw
- 24GrimesSubstituted forMorrisat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4O'Connor
- 10Sawyers
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Benning
- 17Flanagan
- 18Morris
- 20Bakayoko
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 4,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0.
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Leyton Orient).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvyn Bartley replaces Lloyd James.
Attempt missed. Reece Flanagan (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Chris Dagnall replaces Darius Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Ashley Grimes.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient).
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Reece Flanagan replaces Billy Clifford.
Foul by Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient).
(Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Andy Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson replaces David Mooney.
Foul by David Mooney (Leyton Orient).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Romaine Sawyers replaces James Baxendale.
Booking
Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).
Anthony Forde (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).