Match ends, Preston North End 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Preston North End 1-0 Oldham Athletic
Unbeaten Preston moved up to third in League One with a narrow victory over winless Oldham.
With only four minutes gone Oldham failed to deal with a Paul Gallagher free-kick, allowing Jack King to smash in the loose ball.
The away side's best chance fell to Jonson Clarke-Harris, but he headed straight at goalkeeper Jamie Jones.
George Elokobi saw a long-range effort fly wide and Jonathan Forte went close with a header but Preston held on.
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Disappointed obviously to not come out with winning the game.
"We played well, I thought we had some good chances. We passed the ball around and dominated in the second half.
"I can't be too hard on the lads, but of course we're going to have to get a win very soon"
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Jones
- 15Woods
- 5Clarke
- 6WrightSubstituted forWisemanat 84'minutes
- 3Laird
- 22King
- 18LittleBooked at 9mins
- 7HumphreyBooked at 83mins
- 30BrownhillSubstituted forBrowneat 69'minutes
- 12GallagherSubstituted forHugillat 69'minutes
- 14Garner
Substitutes
- 4Wiseman
- 8Kilkenny
- 9Davies
- 21Stuckmann
- 24Hayhurst
- 25Hugill
- 31Browne
Oldham
- 1Rachubka
- 20Wilson
- 16Wilson
- 5Elokobi
- 3MillsSubstituted forNobleat 87'minutes
- 6KellyBooked at 11mins
- 8Jones
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 76'minutes
- 10PhilliskirkSubstituted forDaytonat 75'minutes
- 11Forte
- 14Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 4Dieng
- 7Dayton
- 13Coleman
- 19Noble
- 21Kusunga
- 27Morgan-Smith
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 11,678
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Foul by Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amari Morgan-Smith (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Little (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by James Dayton.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. David Noble replaces Joseph Mills.
Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Wiseman replaces Bailey Wright.
Booking
Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Humphrey (Preston North End).
Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Calum Woods (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by George Elokobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Carl Winchester.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Dayton replaces Danny Philliskirk.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by James Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jordan Hugill replaces Paul Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Josh Brownhill.
Delay in match Tom Clarke (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Jones.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.