Yeovil Town 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Paddy Madden scored a late equaliser at former club Yeovil to earn newly-promoted Scunthorpe's first point of the new League One season.

The Irish striker, who joined the visitors from the Glovers in January, stabbed in Gary McSheffrey's pass.

Yeovil had taken the lead through substitute Kieffer Moore, who fired in from close range after the break.

Relegated Yeovil have four points from their opening four games, while the point moves Scunthorpe off the bottom.

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnson on Yeovil v Scunthorpe

Yeovil manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

"I don't think people want to hear that. We were disappointed at the couple of the mistakes that we made for the goal.

"What I did learn is that I have about five of six out there who are willing to go beyond the call of duty.

"Then I've got some others that need to catch up and haven't yet. I've got to look at that, and the people making mistakes. We are where we are, I'm disappointed we're out of the League Cup, but the season's not over."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilcox on Yeovil v Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox speaking to BBC Radio Humberside:

"I thought it was a poor game and a poor spectacle for the supporters but it's just about getting points on the board for us.

"We got one - we'd have liked to get three but when you're 1-0 down away from home at Yeovil, you must remember they were a Championship side last season.

"The lads have shown great resilience and great togetherness and battled the way back."