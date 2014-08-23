Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Yeovil Town 1-1 Scunthorpe United
Paddy Madden scored a late equaliser at former club Yeovil to earn newly-promoted Scunthorpe's first point of the new League One season.
The Irish striker, who joined the visitors from the Glovers in January, stabbed in Gary McSheffrey's pass.
Yeovil had taken the lead through substitute Kieffer Moore, who fired in from close range after the break.
Relegated Yeovil have four points from their opening four games, while the point moves Scunthorpe off the bottom.
Yeovil manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:
"I don't think people want to hear that. We were disappointed at the couple of the mistakes that we made for the goal.
"What I did learn is that I have about five of six out there who are willing to go beyond the call of duty.
"Then I've got some others that need to catch up and haven't yet. I've got to look at that, and the people making mistakes. We are where we are, I'm disappointed we're out of the League Cup, but the season's not over."
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox speaking to BBC Radio Humberside:
"I thought it was a poor game and a poor spectacle for the supporters but it's just about getting points on the board for us.
"We got one - we'd have liked to get three but when you're 1-0 down away from home at Yeovil, you must remember they were a Championship side last season.
"The lads have shown great resilience and great togetherness and battled the way back."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 1Weale
- 6Sokolik
- 5Martin
- 20Nugent
- 3Smith
- 7DawsonBooked at 70minsSubstituted forHoskinsat 87'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 23Gillett
- 11FoleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRalphat 88'minutes
- 10Leitch-SmithBooked at 78mins
- 9HayterSubstituted forMooreat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moloney
- 12Krysiak
- 13Moore
- 14Hoskins
- 16Ralph
- 21Brooks
Scunthorpe
- 26Olejnik
- 24O'Neill
- 18Addison
- 6Canavan
- 30Williams
- 11Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forAdelakunat 72'minutes
- 7Sparrow
- 12BishopBooked at 84mins
- 14HawkridgeSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 56'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 9Madden
- 19TaylorSubstituted forKeeat 56'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 2Nolan
- 4McAllister
- 16Adelakun
- 21Weaver
- 27Kee
- 28McSheffrey
- 32Llera
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 3,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Yeovil Town).
Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town).
Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Miles Addison.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Nathan Ralph replaces Sam Foley.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Kevin Dawson.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Niall Canavan.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Matthew Sparrow.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United).
Booking
A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Paddy Madden.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Attempt missed. Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Jennison Myrie-Williams.
Foul by Jakub Sokolik (Yeovil Town).
Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town).
Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Foley.
Booking
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.