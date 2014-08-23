League One
Colchester0Doncaster1

Colchester United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

Colchester are still searching for their first victory of the League One season after relegated Doncaster clinched their third straight away win.

Rovers winger Kyle Bennett struck the winner midway through the second half in a game that lacked clear chances.

Bennett shifted a loose ball on to his left foot to fire low past home keeper Sam Walker after a goalmouth scramble.

Rovers went close to 2-0 through Dean Furman and Theo Robinson, with Colchester rarely threatening.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 20Clohessy
  • 4Okuonghae
  • 18Eastman
  • 3Gordon
  • 15BeanBooked at 50minsSubstituted forHolmanat 73'minutes
  • 8GilbeyBooked at 90mins
  • 24MoncurSubstituted forEastmondat 72'minutes
  • 25VoseSubstituted forMasseyat 73'minutes
  • 9Ibehre
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 6Eastmond
  • 10Holman
  • 12Lewington
  • 21Massey
  • 26Kent
  • 28Szmodics
  • 30Curtis

Doncaster

  • 1Steer
  • 22Wabara
  • 12McCullough
  • 6McCombe
  • 3Evina
  • 18Keegan
  • 21De Val
  • 26Coppinger
  • 4Furman
  • 23Bennett
  • 9RobinsonSubstituted forTysonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Marosi
  • 14Tyson
  • 15Wakefield
  • 25Peterson
  • 29Middleton
  • 30Askins
  • 32Whitehouse
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
3,162

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.

Booking

Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Sean Clohessy (Colchester United).

Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Theo Robinson.

Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jamie McCombe.

Foul by Craig Eastmond (Colchester United).

Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Massey (Colchester United).

Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Dan Holman replaces Marcus Bean.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Gavin Massey replaces Dominic Vose.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Craig Eastmond replaces George Moncur.

Foul by Marcus Bean (Colchester United).

Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Robinson.

Attempt saved. Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).

Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Marcus Bean (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marcus Bean (Colchester United).

Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Freddie Sears (Colchester United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.

Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood431051410
2Peterborough43016429
3Preston42207258
4Bristol City42205328
5Barnsley42118537
6Swindon42117437
7MK Dons42117527
8Bradford42116427
9Doncaster42116427
10Notts County42115327
11Chesterfield42114317
12Sheff Utd42024406
13Crawley420234-16
14Leyton Orient41214315
15Coventry41215505
16Port Vale41215505
17Rochdale41127614
18Gillingham4112710-34
19Yeovil411237-44
20Walsall403123-13
21Oldham402247-32
22Colchester401347-31
23Scunthorpe4013210-81
24Crewe4004411-70
View full League One table

