Colchester United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

Colchester are still searching for their first victory of the League One season after relegated Doncaster clinched their third straight away win.

Rovers winger Kyle Bennett struck the winner midway through the second half in a game that lacked clear chances.

Bennett shifted a loose ball on to his left foot to fire low past home keeper Sam Walker after a goalmouth scramble.

Rovers went close to 2-0 through Dean Furman and Theo Robinson, with Colchester rarely threatening.