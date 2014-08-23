Match ends, Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Colchester United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
Colchester are still searching for their first victory of the League One season after relegated Doncaster clinched their third straight away win.
Rovers winger Kyle Bennett struck the winner midway through the second half in a game that lacked clear chances.
Bennett shifted a loose ball on to his left foot to fire low past home keeper Sam Walker after a goalmouth scramble.
Rovers went close to 2-0 through Dean Furman and Theo Robinson, with Colchester rarely threatening.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 20Clohessy
- 4Okuonghae
- 18Eastman
- 3Gordon
- 15BeanBooked at 50minsSubstituted forHolmanat 73'minutes
- 8GilbeyBooked at 90mins
- 24MoncurSubstituted forEastmondat 72'minutes
- 25VoseSubstituted forMasseyat 73'minutes
- 9Ibehre
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 6Eastmond
- 10Holman
- 12Lewington
- 21Massey
- 26Kent
- 28Szmodics
- 30Curtis
Doncaster
- 1Steer
- 22Wabara
- 12McCullough
- 6McCombe
- 3Evina
- 18Keegan
- 21De Val
- 26Coppinger
- 4Furman
- 23Bennett
- 9RobinsonSubstituted forTysonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Marosi
- 14Tyson
- 15Wakefield
- 25Peterson
- 29Middleton
- 30Askins
- 32Whitehouse
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 3,162
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Booking
Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Sean Clohessy (Colchester United).
Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Theo Robinson.
Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jamie McCombe.
Foul by Craig Eastmond (Colchester United).
Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Colchester United).
Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dan Holman replaces Marcus Bean.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Gavin Massey replaces Dominic Vose.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Craig Eastmond replaces George Moncur.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Colchester United).
Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Robinson.
Attempt saved. Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).
Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Marcus Bean (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Colchester United).
Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Freddie Sears (Colchester United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Colchester United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.