Fleetwood 0-0 Chesterfield

Chris Maxwell saves a shot from Armand Gnanduillet

Fleetwood dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by Chesterfield.

The Spireites almost went ahead when the ball deflected goalwards off Eoin Doyle, but keeper Chris Maxwell got back to clear it off the line.

After dominating, Chesterfield nearly snatched victory but Armand Gnanduillet hit the post in a goalmouth scramble.

Fleetwood's best opportunity fell to Gareth Evans whose drilled 12-yard effort was smartly saved by Tommy Lee.

Chesterfield enjoyed the best of the first half but it was the hosts who almost went in front on the quarter-hour mark as Jamie Proctor nodded Steven Schumacher's corner just wide.

The lively Jay O'Shea also had chances for Chesterfield, but put a couple of efforts wide and shot straight at Maxwell from inside the box.

After the break, the game quietened down until the last minute when Chesterfield substitute Ollie Banks saw his effort saved and the ball fell to Frenchman Gnanduillet but he fired his shot against the right-hand upright.

The draw means Graham Alexander's men remain top of the formative League One table, in what is their first ever season in the third tier, while Chesterfield have now failed to score in their last two league games.