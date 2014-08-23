Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Chesterfield 0.
Fleetwood 0-0 Chesterfield
-
- From the section Football
Fleetwood dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by Chesterfield.
The Spireites almost went ahead when the ball deflected goalwards off Eoin Doyle, but keeper Chris Maxwell got back to clear it off the line.
After dominating, Chesterfield nearly snatched victory but Armand Gnanduillet hit the post in a goalmouth scramble.
Fleetwood's best opportunity fell to Gareth Evans whose drilled 12-yard effort was smartly saved by Tommy Lee.
Chesterfield enjoyed the best of the first half but it was the hosts who almost went in front on the quarter-hour mark as Jamie Proctor nodded Steven Schumacher's corner just wide.
The lively Jay O'Shea also had chances for Chesterfield, but put a couple of efforts wide and shot straight at Maxwell from inside the box.
After the break, the game quietened down until the last minute when Chesterfield substitute Ollie Banks saw his effort saved and the ball fell to Frenchman Gnanduillet but he fired his shot against the right-hand upright.
The draw means Graham Alexander's men remain top of the formative League One table, in what is their first ever season in the third tier, while Chesterfield have now failed to score in their last two league games.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 28Maxwell
- 2McLaughlin
- 6PondBooked at 53mins
- 14Hogan
- 33Crainey
- 7Evans
- 8SchumacherBooked at 90mins
- 18SarcevicSubstituted forBlairat 72'minutes
- 12Morris
- 19ProctorBooked at 45mins
- 23BallSubstituted forCampbellat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Murdoch
- 16Cresswell
- 17Blair
- 21Allen
- 22Hughes
- 29Campbell
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 2Darikwa
- 4Hird
- 23EvattBooked at 63mins
- 3Jones
- 5Morsy
- 8RyanBooked at 45mins
- 17Doyle
- 11RobertsSubstituted forBanksat 80'minutes
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forGnanduilletat 68'minutes
- 18Boco
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 9Gnanduillet
- 16Raglan
- 19Dawes
- 20Chapman
- 24Banks
- 26Johnson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 3,512
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Chesterfield 0.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Stephen Crainey.
Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Booking
Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield).
Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oliver Banks (Chesterfield).
Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Adam Campbell replaces David Ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Gary Roberts.
Attempt missed. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield).
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Matty Blair replaces Antoni Sarcevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Jay O'Shea.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).
Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Gary Roberts (Chesterfield).
Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Hand ball by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Romuald Boco (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Jamie Proctor.
Attempt blocked. Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town).
Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield).
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town).