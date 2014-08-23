Rochdale 1-1 Bristol City

Rochdale earned a valuable League One point at home to Bristol City courtesy of an impressive second half goal from Ian Henderson.

The visitors went in front early in the first half when Luke Freeman latched onto Mark Little's cross.

Rochdale dominated after the interval and were rewarded when Henderson powered Matt Done's delivery home.

The hosts were unlucky not to find a late winner as Henderson saw his late shot cleared off the line.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm not greedy, that's one thing for sure, I can't be too greedy.

"This is a difficult league, it's tremendously improved. I think everyone's trying to play football now.

"The last time we were in League One, we were coming up against teams that we knew would give us the ball back - the fact of the matter is now, every team we've played so far this season will not give you that ball back."

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I think what everyone will take into account is the save at the end and think we have done well to get away with a draw but it's not like that.

"Frankie's had to make a save from what was a throw in for them which was our throw in.

"I don't quite know how we got to that situation really, but we did, so all in all I was a little bit disappointed we didn't control the game for longer periods.

"I thought it was a good football match, open and end to end, but I think there is more control in us than we showed today."