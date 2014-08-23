League One
Rochdale1Bristol City1

Rochdale 1-1 Bristol City

Rochdale earned a valuable League One point at home to Bristol City courtesy of an impressive second half goal from Ian Henderson.

The visitors went in front early in the first half when Luke Freeman latched onto Mark Little's cross.

Rochdale dominated after the interval and were rewarded when Henderson powered Matt Done's delivery home.

The hosts were unlucky not to find a late winner as Henderson saw his late shot cleared off the line.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm not greedy, that's one thing for sure, I can't be too greedy.

"This is a difficult league, it's tremendously improved. I think everyone's trying to play football now.

"The last time we were in League One, we were coming up against teams that we knew would give us the ball back - the fact of the matter is now, every team we've played so far this season will not give you that ball back."

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I think what everyone will take into account is the save at the end and think we have done well to get away with a draw but it's not like that.

"Frankie's had to make a save from what was a throw in for them which was our throw in.

"I don't quite know how we got to that situation really, but we did, so all in all I was a little bit disappointed we didn't control the game for longer periods.

"I thought it was a good football match, open and end to end, but I think there is more control in us than we showed today."

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 22Logan
  • 2Rafferty
  • 5EasthamBooked at 25mins
  • 17Tanser
  • 33Kennedy
  • 3Bennett
  • 24Allen
  • 14HérySubstituted forDawsonat 72'minutes
  • 7VincentiSubstituted forBunneyat 63'minutes
  • 40Henderson
  • 16DoneSubstituted forRoseat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Andrew
  • 12Dawson
  • 19Donnelly
  • 21Musangu
  • 25Rose
  • 28Camps
  • 39Bunney

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 22Ayling
  • 3Williams
  • 4Flint
  • 8Elliott
  • 17Cunningham
  • 2Little
  • 7Smith
  • 15FreemanSubstituted forWagstaffat 58'minutes
  • 9BaldockBooked at 72mins
  • 18Wilbraham

Substitutes

  • 6El-Abd
  • 10Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 11Wagstaff
  • 13Richards
  • 19Agard
  • 21Pack
  • 23Bryan
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
3,115

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 1, Bristol City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Bristol City 1.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Frank Fielding.

Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Michael Rose replaces Matt Done.

Stephen Dawson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City).

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Tom Kennedy (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Ayling (Bristol City).

Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Attempt missed. Mark Little (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Korey Smith (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Tom Kennedy (Rochdale).

Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Stephen Dawson replaces Bastien Héry.

Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Baldock (Bristol City).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Frank Fielding.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Attempt saved. Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Frank Fielding.

Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City).

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces Peter Vincenti.

Ashley Eastham (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bastien Héry (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Scott Wagstaff replaces Luke Freeman.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 1, Bristol City 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Done.

Attempt saved. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood431051410
2Peterborough43016429
3Preston42207258
4Bristol City42205328
5Barnsley42118537
6Swindon42117437
7MK Dons42117527
8Bradford42116427
9Doncaster42116427
10Notts County42115327
11Chesterfield42114317
12Sheff Utd42024406
13Crawley420234-16
14Leyton Orient41214315
15Coventry41215505
16Port Vale41215505
17Rochdale41127614
18Gillingham4112710-34
19Yeovil411237-44
20Walsall403123-13
21Oldham402247-32
22Colchester401347-31
23Scunthorpe4013210-81
24Crewe4004411-70
View full League One table

