Rochdale 1-1 Bristol City

Rochdale earned a valuable League One point at home to Bristol City courtesy of an impressive second half goal from Ian Henderson.
The visitors went in front early in the first half when Luke Freeman latched onto Mark Little's cross.
Rochdale dominated after the interval and were rewarded when Henderson powered Matt Done's delivery home.
The hosts were unlucky not to find a late winner as Henderson saw his late shot cleared off the line.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I'm not greedy, that's one thing for sure, I can't be too greedy.
"This is a difficult league, it's tremendously improved. I think everyone's trying to play football now.
"The last time we were in League One, we were coming up against teams that we knew would give us the ball back - the fact of the matter is now, every team we've played so far this season will not give you that ball back."
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"I think what everyone will take into account is the save at the end and think we have done well to get away with a draw but it's not like that.
"Frankie's had to make a save from what was a throw in for them which was our throw in.
"I don't quite know how we got to that situation really, but we did, so all in all I was a little bit disappointed we didn't control the game for longer periods.
"I thought it was a good football match, open and end to end, but I think there is more control in us than we showed today."
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Bristol City 1.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Rochdale. Michael Rose replaces Matt Done.
Stephen Dawson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
Tom Kennedy (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
Attempt missed. Mark Little (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Korey Smith (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Kennedy (Rochdale).
Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Rochdale. Stephen Dawson replaces Bastien Héry.
Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Baldock (Bristol City).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt saved. Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces Peter Vincenti.
Ashley Eastham (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bastien Héry (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution, Bristol City. Scott Wagstaff replaces Luke Freeman.
Goal! Rochdale 1, Bristol City 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Done.
Attempt saved. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.