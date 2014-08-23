Match ends, MK Dons 0, Coventry City 0.
Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Coventry City
On-loan goalkeeper Ryan Allsop was the star as Coventry made it three matches unbeaten in a stalemate at Stadium MK.
The Sky Blues' number one, borrowed from Bournemouth, pulled of a series of superb saves to deny the hosts.
Midfielder Ben Reeves and striker Dean Bowditch went close on a number of occasions for the luckless Dons, who remain in seventh-place.
Defender Jordan Clarke had 15th-placed Coventry's best chance when he volleyed wide from a corner.
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I loved the energy today. I think we really denied them passing angles and opportunities. We've really studied the opposition well and the players have took on board tactics that we implemented.
"I thought the man of the match today was Darren Potter - he was sensational in the midfield.
"I'm not frustrated because this team will get better. I went in the dressing room last night and had a little look around the shirts. I secretly had a smile to myself. I thought to myself that we've got some good players. Keep these fit and this team will be competing.
"Tuesday night [the League Cup tie with Manchester United is going to be a wonderful occasion for the football club.
"Let me just dissect what's happened here today and take a look at he players see where they are. Then we'll have to put our crash helmets on and park the bus and do all the things you have to do with the good teams."
Coventry boss Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"I thought it was a fair result, and what everybody witnessed was two very, very good sides.
"I think that today's game was a big, big test for us. I thought we showed brilliant mentality. The commitment from the team was incredible and I was really proud of their performance and both sets of players should be proud of the way they've applied themselves today.
"It was on a knife edge and on reflection it's a really good point for us on our travels. When we return to the Ricoh on that Friday night against Gillingham we want to be going there with momentum, and slowly but surely we're gaining that."
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Baldock
- 5McFadzean
- 6Kay
- 3Lewington
- 17Powell
- 8Potter
- 14AlliBooked at 90mins
- 10ReevesSubstituted forHitchcockat 81'minutes
- 9BowditchBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCarruthersat 61'minutes
- 11GriggSubstituted forAfobeat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 12Spence
- 15Randall
- 19Hitchcock
- 22Carruthers
- 23Afobe
- 29Burns
Coventry
- 23Allsop
- 4Webster
- 5Johnson
- 24Clarke
- 2Willis
- 10SwansonSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes
- 7FleckBooked at 60mins
- 11O'Brien
- 26Haynes
- 20TudgaySubstituted forJacksonat 71'minutes
- 9McQuoidBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 6Thomas
- 12Jackson
- 14Coulibaly
- 15Miller
- 18Phillips
- 27Finch
- Referee:
- Darren Sheldrake
- Attendance:
- 10,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away24
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Coventry City 0.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ian McLoughlin.
Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Coventry City) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reda Johnson (Coventry City).
Booking
Dele Alli (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dele Alli (MK Dons).
John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Potter (MK Dons).
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tom Hitchcock (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Webster (Coventry City).
Foul by Benik Afobe (MK Dons).
Reda Johnson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Benik Afobe (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reda Johnson (Coventry City).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jim O'Brien.
Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Tom Hitchcock replaces Ben Reeves.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Darren Potter (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Simeon Jackson replaces Marcus Tudgay.
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Benik Afobe replaces William Grigg.
Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Darren Potter (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
(MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).