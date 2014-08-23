Port Vale 0-2 Notts County

Jones' volley was his first goal for Notts County after joining on a free this summer

Notts County made it two wins in a row with an away victory at Port Vale.

The visitors went ahead through veteran midfielder Gary Jones, who netted a first-time volley from 30 yards.

The home side brightened up in the second-half, Roy Carroll making a terrific save from Tom Pope before Mark Marshall went close.

But Liam Noble's 87th-minute free-kick from 25 yards deflected off the defensive wall and swerved low inside the post, securing all three points.

Media playback is not supported on this device Derry on Notts win at Port Vale

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It was an incredible defensive display from us. You have to be brave in many ways and I thought we were brave defensively - and all over the pitch.

"I know that Port Vale will be disappointed with that, but you have to find a way of winning games and we managed to do that.

"I thought big Jake Cassidy was absolutely unbelievable up there, occupying both centre-halves when we had the ball and made it difficult for them when they had the ball. All over the pitch, to a man, I'm so proud of them."