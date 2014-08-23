Swindon Town 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Kasim found the net for Swindon for the first time since January

Goals from Yaser Kasim and Andy Williams earned Swindon a comfortable victory over winless Crewe Alexandra.

Iraq international Kasim curled a free-kick into the top corner to put the hosts ahead after Ben Garratt had made a string of saves for the visitors.

After the break, Michael Smith headed against the underside of the crossbar as Swindon continued to dominate.

Swindon sealed the points when Williams fired into the bottom corner as Crewe failed to get a shot on target.

The result means The Railwaymen sit bottom of the formative League One table with four straight defeats while the victory was Swindon's second of the season.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cooper on Swindon v Crewe

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"We played a team that didn't really want to come to play. It can be very difficult when a team gets a lot of bodies behind the ball and leaves you no space to play in behind.

"We had to be patient and wait for that moment.

"We've made an OK start (to the season) a good one."