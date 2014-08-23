Match ends, Bradford City 0, Peterborough United 1.
Bradford City 0-1 Peterborough United
Kyle Vassell's second-half goal ended Bradford City's unbeaten start.
The home side began the brighter, but Conor Washington and Ricardo Santos both missed good chances for the visitors in the first-half.
Posh then went ahead shortly after the break when Michael Smith teed up Vassell, who fired into the top corner.
James Hanson tried a strike from distance late on, but he could not prevent the Bantams from suffering their first defeat of the campaign.
Peterborough move to second in the table, while Bradford slip to eighth place.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1Pickford
- 2Darby
- 23McArdle
- 5DaviesSubstituted forMeredithat 55'minutes
- 6Sheehan
- 17Kennedy
- 8Liddle
- 11Knott
- 20MoraisSubstituted forYeatesat 68'minutes
- 9Hanson
- 28BennettSubstituted forMcLeanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Meredith
- 4Dolan
- 7McLean
- 12Williams
- 14Yeates
- 18Routis
- 19McBurnie
Peterborough
- 27Alnwick
- 4Brisley
- 21Burgess
- 22Almeida Santos
- 18Ferdinand
- 8Payne
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forSmithat 20'minutes
- 15Anderson
- 17NewellBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMcCannat 83'minutes
- 14Washington
- 12VassellSubstituted forBarnettat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 11McCann
- 13Day
- 23Barnett
- 26Luto
- 28Anderson
- 29Edwards
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 13,546
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Peterborough United 1.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Attempt blocked. Rory McArdle (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mark Yeates (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Jason Kennedy (Bradford City).
Michael Smith (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aaron McLean (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Peterborough United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by James Meredith.
Attempt missed. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Joe Newell (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Grant McCann replaces Joe Newell.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Kyle Vassell.
James Hanson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Brisley (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Rory McArdle (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Stephen Darby.
Delay in match Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Bradford City).
Joe Newell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Filipe Morais.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Aaron McLean replaces Mason Bennett.
Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).
Delay in match Sean Brisley (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, Peterborough United 1. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. James Meredith replaces Andrew Davies because of an injury.
Delay in match Andrew Davies (Bradford City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Gary Liddle (Bradford City).