Newport County 1-1 Burton Albion

Robbie Willmott of Newport County is tackled by Phil Edwards of Burton Albion

Newport County earned their first point of the League Two campaign as they were denied victory by Burton midfielder John Mousinho's strike.

Striker Chris Zebroski headed the hosts ahead from close range as they sought to respond to three opening defeats.

But Burton fought back after the break through Mousinho's left-footed shot.

The visitors dropped from second to fourth in the table as they were denied victory for the first time while Newport remained third from bottom.

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:

"I thought we were very, very good first half and we well deserved the lead but as time went on we lost our way.

"Credit to my players, they showed courage and the crowd got behind them and I thought it was a very good performance. Performances are getting better.

"All in all we've given ourselves a foundation and a start to the season now."