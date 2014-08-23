Match ends, Newport County 1, Burton Albion 1.
Newport County 1-1 Burton Albion
Newport County earned their first point of the League Two campaign as they were denied victory by Burton midfielder John Mousinho's strike.
Striker Chris Zebroski headed the hosts ahead from close range as they sought to respond to three opening defeats.
But Burton fought back after the break through Mousinho's left-footed shot.
The visitors dropped from second to fourth in the table as they were denied victory for the first time while Newport remained third from bottom.
Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:
"I thought we were very, very good first half and we well deserved the lead but as time went on we lost our way.
"Credit to my players, they showed courage and the crowd got behind them and I thought it was a very good performance. Performances are getting better.
"All in all we've given ourselves a foundation and a start to the season now."
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Pidgeley
- 3Feely
- 5Jones
- 16Hughes
- 2Jackson
- 7Chapman
- 33Byrne
- 8Minshull
- 12Willmott
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forJeffersat 81'minutes
- 11Zebroski
Substitutes
- 6Yakubu
- 13Sandell
- 14Jeffers
- 18Klukowski
- 19Patten
- 22Thomas
- 23Jolley
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 2EdwardsBooked at 80mins
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 6Sharps
- 5Taft
- 10Akins
- 8Weir
- 4Mousinho
- 15McFadzeanSubstituted forHarnessat 79'minutes
- 9Beavon
- 20McGurkSubstituted forMacDonaldat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bell
- 11MacDonald
- 16Lyness
- 18Knowles
- 23Palmer
- 24Slade
- 27Harness
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 2,872
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Burton Albion 1.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Kevin Feely.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Lenny Pidgeley.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Andrew Hughes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Shane Cansdell-Sherriff.
Marcus Harness (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Foul by Chris Zebroski (Newport County).
John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Zebroski (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Shane Cansdell-Sherriff.
Attempt saved. Shaun Jeffers (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Shaun Jeffers replaces Aaron O'Connor.
Booking
Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Robbie Willmott.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marcus Harness replaces Callum McFadzean.
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Feely (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Hughes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Robbie Willmott.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Alexander MacDonald replaces Adam McGurk.
Foul by Darren Jones (Newport County).
John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Foul by Darren Jones (Newport County).
Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Adam McGurk.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Jackson (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Zebroski (Newport County).
Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.