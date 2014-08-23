Exeter City 1-1 York City

Wheeler has scored four goals since joining City at the start of last season

Exeter and York are both still in search of a first victory of the season after their draw at St James Park.

David Wheeler got Exeter off to a great start as he headed home Matt Oakley's cross for his first goal since the final day of last season.

Keith Lowe should have levelled but he headed Luke Summerfield's cross wide from close range while Graham Cummins and Arron Davies had chances for City.

But Lowe made up for his earlier miss as he headed in a Summerfield corner.

Financially-troubled Exeter are fourth-from-bottom of the early League Two table on two points, with York five places above them after their fourth consecutive draw.