Exeter City 1-1 York City
Exeter and York are both still in search of a first victory of the season after their draw at St James Park.
David Wheeler got Exeter off to a great start as he headed home Matt Oakley's cross for his first goal since the final day of last season.
Keith Lowe should have levelled but he headed Luke Summerfield's cross wide from close range while Graham Cummins and Arron Davies had chances for City.
But Lowe made up for his earlier miss as he headed in a Summerfield corner.
Financially-troubled Exeter are fourth-from-bottom of the early League Two table on two points, with York five places above them after their fourth consecutive draw.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 22Wheeler
- 5Baldwin
- 16Dawson
- 3Woodman
- 11Davies
- 7Sercombe
- 4Bennett
- 8Oakley
- 14GrimesSubstituted forKeohaneat 81'minutes
- 31Cummins
Substitutes
- 10Keohane
- 21Hamon
- 25Riley-Lowe
- 26Tillson
- 27Jay
- 28Pope
- 29Watkins
York
- 24Ingham
- 2McCoy
- 15Lowe
- 16Winfield
- 3Ilesanmi
- 18PlattSubstituted forFletcherat 62'minutes
- 10Penn
- 8Summerfield
- 13StrakerSubstituted forMeikleat 55'minutes
- 39HydeSubstituted forHirstat 79'minutes
- 7Coulson
Substitutes
- 1Mooney
- 5McCombe
- 6Parslow
- 9Fletcher
- 14Montrose
- 20Meikle
- 21Hirst
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 2,741
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, York City 1.
Attempt saved. Keith Lowe (York City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.
Lindon Meikle (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).
Attempt blocked. Luke Summerfield (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Arron Davies (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, York City 1. Keith Lowe (York City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Russell Penn following a corner.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jimmy Keohane replaces Matt Grimes.
Attempt missed. Keith Lowe (York City) header from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Arron Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ben Hirst replaces Jake Hyde.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Craig Woodman.
Attempt blocked. Luke Summerfield (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Russell Penn (York City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Wes Fletcher (York City).
Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Femi Ilesanmi (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graham Cummins (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Wes Fletcher replaces Tom Platt.
Attempt missed. Russell Penn (York City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.
Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dave Winfield (York City).
Attempt missed. Jake Hyde (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Lindon Meikle replaces Anthony Straker.
Foul by Graham Cummins (Exeter City).
Femi Ilesanmi (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Exeter City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Exeter City 1, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Exeter City 1, York City 0.
Foul by Keith Lowe (York City).
Graham Cummins (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.