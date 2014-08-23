Cambridge United 1-2 Morecambe

Mullin has three goals in four games so far this season

Paul Mullin's brace at Cambridge gave Morecambe their fourth straight win and put them top of League Two.

The away side opened the scoring when Kevin Ellison's cross from the left-hand side was headed in from close range by Mullin.

Cambridge's Tom Elliott benefitted from a deflection to loop a header over Barry Roche to bring the U's level.

The hosts could not hold on and Mullin found the bottom-left corner six minutes later to seal the three points.