Cambridge United 1-2 Morecambe
Paul Mullin's brace at Cambridge gave Morecambe their fourth straight win and put them top of League Two.
The away side opened the scoring when Kevin Ellison's cross from the left-hand side was headed in from close range by Mullin.
Cambridge's Tom Elliott benefitted from a deflection to loop a header over Barry Roche to bring the U's level.
The hosts could not hold on and Mullin found the bottom-left corner six minutes later to seal the three points.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 2Tait
- 4Coulson
- 5Bonner
- 3Taylor
- 7DonaldsonBooked at 81mins
- 8Champion
- 20DialloSubstituted forChadwickat 45'minutes
- 11DunkSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
- 10ElliottBooked at 62mins
- 21AppiahSubstituted forSimpsonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Norris
- 14Hunt
- 15Simpson
- 17Hughes
- 19Sam-Yorke
- 22Chadwick
- 23Stockley
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Beeley
- 5HughesBooked at 79mins
- 23DoyleBooked at 45mins
- 19Wilson
- 8WrightBooked at 85mins
- 17FlemingSubstituted forGoodallat 68'minutes
- 16DrummondSubstituted forKenyonat 68'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 3Devitt
- 12MullinSubstituted forRedshawat 76'minutes
- 11EllisonBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 7Redshaw
- 9Sampson
- 10Williams
- 13Goodall
- 25Arestidou
- 27Amond
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 3,152
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Morecambe 2.
Attempt saved. Tom Bonner (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Luke Chadwick.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Josh Coulson.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Hughes (Cambridge United).
Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).
Chris Doyle (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Coulson (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Laurence Wilson.
Booking
Andrew Wright (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Doyle (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Shaun Beeley.
Booking
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Tom Bonner (Cambridge United).
Mark Hughes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Mark Hughes (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Coulson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Redshaw replaces Paul Mullin because of an injury.
Richard Tait (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Luke Chadwick (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).