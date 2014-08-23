Carlisle United 1-1 Southend United

League Two
Carlisle are still looking for their first win of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southend United.

Midfielder Antony Sweeney gave the Cumbrians the lead against the run of play just before the break when he headed home a Patrick Brough cross.

However, the lead was short lived as Conor Clifford hit back for the Shrimpers in first-half injury time.

Clifford picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and drilled in a low shot to keep his team eighth in League Two.

Carlisle

  • 1Gillespie
  • 2Grainger
  • 12Thirlwell
  • 23O'Hanlon
  • 19Symington
  • 18Brough
  • 16Potts
  • 8Sweeney
  • 10DickerSubstituted forDempseyat 70'minutes
  • 9Paynter
  • 25MarriottSubstituted forElliottat 71'minutes

  • 7Amoo
  • 14Gillies
  • 20Hanford
  • 21Rigg
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Elliott
  • 30Douglas

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 6Prosser
  • 15Bolger
  • 2WhiteBooked at 52mins
  • 3Coker
  • 17CoulthirstSubstituted forWorrallat 64'minutes
  • 14HurstSubstituted forAtkinsonat 64'minutes
  • 18Leonard
  • 16C Clifford
  • 10CorrSubstituted forBarnardat 76'minutes
  • 11Weston

  • 4Ibenfeldt
  • 5Thompson
  • 7Worrall
  • 9Barnard
  • 12Atkinson
  • 19Payne
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
3,847

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Southend United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Southend United 1.

Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Will Atkinson (Southend United).

Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Myles Weston (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.

Attempt saved. David Worrall (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Myles Weston (Southend United).

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Attempt missed. Myles Weston (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Lee Barnard replaces Barry Corr.

David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Attempt blocked. Conor Clifford (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stephen Elliott (Carlisle United) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Stephen Elliott replaces Jack Marriott.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Kyle Dempsey replaces Gary Dicker.

Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad Potts (Carlisle United).

Will Atkinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Carlisle United).

Hand ball by Barry Corr (Southend United).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Symington.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Will Atkinson replaces Kevan Hurst.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Attempt saved. Myles Weston (Southend United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Shaquile Coulthirst (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).

Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Danny Grainger.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Paul Thirlwell.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe440093612
2Portsmouth431062410
3Cheltenham431063310
4Burton431052310
5Wycombe43018449
6Shrewsbury42209458
7Bury42115327
8Southend42114227
9Wimbledon42115417
10Dag & Red42025506
11Mansfield420234-16
12Luton41214405
13Northampton412134-15
14Plymouth41125414
15Tranmere41126604
16York40405504
17Cambridge411256-14
18Stevenage411236-34
19Hartlepool410326-43
20Carlisle402225-32
21Exeter402226-42
22Newport401337-41
23Accrington401339-61
24Oxford Utd400415-40
