Carlisle United 1-1 Southend United

Conor Clifford scored Southend United's equaliser

Carlisle are still looking for their first win of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southend United.

Midfielder Antony Sweeney gave the Cumbrians the lead against the run of play just before the break when he headed home a Patrick Brough cross.

However, the lead was short lived as Conor Clifford hit back for the Shrimpers in first-half injury time.

Clifford picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and drilled in a low shot to keep his team eighth in League Two.