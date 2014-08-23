Match ends, Stevenage 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3.
Stevenage 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe Wanderers came from behind to defeat Stevenage and secure their third win in four games.
Stevenage went ahead when Darius Charles won the ball in a 50-50 with Wycombe goalkeeper Matt Ingram before hooking into an empty net.
Wycombe levelled when Paul Hayes fired an excellent shot into the top corner.
The Chairboys went ahead when Peter Murphy stabbed in from a few yards before Matt McClure had an empty net to roll into for 3-1.
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought professionally we handled everything they had to throw at us. Some of the boys were outstanding today and I thought 3-1 was justified.
"To go a goal down having just lost 2-0 at home to Tranmere, that was a hiccup. And I don't want anyone thinking that this is like last season, because that's gone, we've changed and we're moving on. So to put that right today after Tuesday is my biggest thing.
"Peter (Murphy) pops up in goalscoring positions all the time and to have a player like that in your team is vital.
"Two 19 to 20-year-olds at the back; Aaron Pierre and Alfie Mawson, both of them were outstanding. They are still learning the game but handled everything a tough, aerially aggressive side will throw at you."
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Beasant
- 5Ashton
- 3DembeleSubstituted forPettat 45'minutes
- 19Wells
- 23Okimo
- 7Whelpdale
- 8WaltonBooked at 90mins
- 6BondSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
- 34Deacon
- 9CharlesSubstituted forJohnsonat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Lee
Substitutes
- 11Pett
- 14Marriott
- 16Day
- 25Henry
- 27Johnson
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 2Jombati
- 6Pierre
- 26Mawson
- 3Jacobson
- 7Cowan-HallSubstituted forBloomfieldat 80'minutes
- 18Rowe
- 15Murphy
- 11Wood
- 9HayesSubstituted forMcClureat 88'minutes
- 12CraigSubstituted forLewisat 74'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 8Lewis
- 10Bloomfield
- 13Richardson
- 19McClure
- 22Kretzschmar
- 23Walker
- 25Holloway
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 2,832
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3.
Booking
Ryan Johnson (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Johnson (Stevenage).
Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Simon Walton (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Simon Walton (Stevenage).
Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dean Wells (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matt Ingram.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt McClure replaces Paul Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Ryan Johnson replaces Darius Charles.
Attempt saved. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.
Attempt blocked. Roarie Deacon (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Peter Murphy.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Paris Cowan-Hall.
Booking
Stuart Lewis (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Darius Charles (Stevenage).
Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Jerome Okimo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Stuart Lewis replaces Steven Craig.
Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jerome Okimo.
Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).
Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Rowe (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jerome Okimo (Stevenage).
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.