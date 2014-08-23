Stevenage 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers came from behind to defeat Stevenage and secure their third win in four games.

Stevenage went ahead when Darius Charles won the ball in a 50-50 with Wycombe goalkeeper Matt Ingram before hooking into an empty net.

Wycombe levelled when Paul Hayes fired an excellent shot into the top corner.

The Chairboys went ahead when Peter Murphy stabbed in from a few yards before Matt McClure had an empty net to roll into for 3-1.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought professionally we handled everything they had to throw at us. Some of the boys were outstanding today and I thought 3-1 was justified.

"To go a goal down having just lost 2-0 at home to Tranmere, that was a hiccup. And I don't want anyone thinking that this is like last season, because that's gone, we've changed and we're moving on. So to put that right today after Tuesday is my biggest thing.

"Peter (Murphy) pops up in goalscoring positions all the time and to have a player like that in your team is vital.

"Two 19 to 20-year-olds at the back; Aaron Pierre and Alfie Mawson, both of them were outstanding. They are still learning the game but handled everything a tough, aerially aggressive side will throw at you."