League Two
Oxford Utd0Portsmouth1

Oxford United 0-1 Portsmouth

Michael Appleton

Oxford remain without a point from their first four League Two matches following defeat at home to Portsmouth.

Craig Westcarr scored the only goal of the game when he bundled home a cross from the left by Nicky Shorey.

Danny Hylton had the best chance for the home side as he hit an effort against a post just before the break.

The result leaves Michael Appleton's side bottom of the table, while Portsmouth sit second with 10 points, just two behind leaders Morecambe.

Oxford's latest defeat means they have lost eight successive league games for the first time in their history.

Appleton was in charge of Portsmouth when they were relegated from the Championship in 2012 and left to take charge of Blackburn six months later.

Andy Awford: Portsmouth boss on Oxford win

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford:

"I think the good teams win when they don't play at their best. In the first half we didn't play at our best.

"The standard wasn't quite what we've set in recent games, but what I will say is they dug in.

"It's a really hard-earned victory. To come away from home and get three points is always a big thing."

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 18Long
  • 25Riley
  • 5Mullins
  • 6Wright
  • 3Newey
  • 8Brown
  • 19Collins
  • 14RuffelsSubstituted forPotterat 84'minutes
  • 7RoseSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 73'minutes
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forJakubiakat 84'minutes
  • 10Hylton

Substitutes

  • 2Meades
  • 4Raynes
  • 11Potter
  • 13Hunt
  • 15O'Dowda
  • 21Crowcombe
  • 28Jakubiak

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 5Devera
  • 16Robinson
  • 6Chorley
  • 11HolmesBooked at 22minsSubstituted forWallaceat 45'minutes
  • 29Hollands
  • 21Dunne
  • 17Shorey
  • 25Atangana
  • 20WestcarrSubstituted forWhatmoughat 86'minutes
  • 14StoreySubstituted forTaylorat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Whatmough
  • 7Barcham
  • 8Wallace
  • 9Taylor
  • 24Awford
  • 27Brezovan
  • 34Butler
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
6,852

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 0, Portsmouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 0, Portsmouth 1.

Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).

Paul Robinson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Junior Brown (Oxford United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Jack Whatmough replaces Craig Westcarr.

Tom Newey (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Alex Jakubiak replaces Carlton Morris.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Alfie Potter replaces Josh Ruffels.

Foul by Carlton Morris (Oxford United).

Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Junior Brown (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Portsmouth 1. Craig Westcarr (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Shorey with a cross.

Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Callum O'Dowda replaces Danny Rose.

(Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Robinson (Portsmouth).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Danny Rose.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jake Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Ryan Taylor replaces Miles Storey.

Attempt missed. Joe Riley (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Carlton Morris (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicky Shorey (Portsmouth).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jake Wright.

Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).

(Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Michael Collins.

Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Joe Devera.

John Mullins (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 0, Portsmouth 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Jed Wallace replaces Ricky Holmes.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Portsmouth 0.

Attempt missed. Junior Brown (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Paul Jones.

