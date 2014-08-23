Bury 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Goals from Tom Soares and Danny Rose helped Bury register their first home win of the season after hanging on for victory against Plymouth.

Bury were in front inside five minutes as Soares got a glancing header to Nicky Adams' inswinging free-kick.

Ryan Lowe's low cross then allowed Rose to tap in at the far post for his third goal in three games soon after.

Plymouth pulled one back through a 66th-minute penalty by Reuben Reid but the hosts held on for all three points.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We're building something quite strong.

"We're not really over-physical, but one thing we have got is a team that are willing to work for each other.

"We've got great quality and the structure of the team's good."