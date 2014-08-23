League Two
Bury2Plymouth1

Bury 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Goals from Tom Soares and Danny Rose helped Bury register their first home win of the season after hanging on for victory against Plymouth.

Bury were in front inside five minutes as Soares got a glancing header to Nicky Adams' inswinging free-kick.

Ryan Lowe's low cross then allowed Rose to tap in at the far post for his third goal in three games soon after.

Plymouth pulled one back through a 66th-minute penalty by Reuben Reid but the hosts held on for all three points.

Flitcroft on Bury v Plymouth

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We're building something quite strong.

"We're not really over-physical, but one thing we have got is a team that are willing to work for each other.

"We've got great quality and the structure of the team's good."

Line-ups

Bury

  • 26Lainton
  • 27Cameron
  • 3McNulty
  • 34Mills
  • 4TutteSubstituted forHusseyat 75'minutes
  • 6Etuhu
  • 10MayorBooked at 86mins
  • 8Adams
  • 19Soares
  • 9RoseSubstituted forNardielloat 70'minutes
  • 15LoweSubstituted forPooleat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 11Hussey
  • 12Sedgwick
  • 14Thompson
  • 16O'Brien
  • 17Nardiello
  • 30Poole

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 2Mellor
  • 5NelsonBooked at 50mins
  • 29HartleyBooked at 13mins
  • 16McHughSubstituted forPurringtonat 53'minutes
  • 22SmalleySubstituted forMorganat 54'minutes
  • 6Norburn
  • 28O'Connor
  • 8BantonSubstituted forCoxat 53'minutes
  • 7Alessandra
  • 9ReidBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bittner
  • 3Purrington
  • 4Cox
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Blizzard
  • 14Harvey
  • 19Thomas
Referee:
James Adcock
Attendance:
3,156

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Attempt missed. Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

James Poole (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle).

Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt blocked. Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nicky Adams.

Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).

Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nicky Adams (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. James Poole replaces Ryan Lowe.

Attempt missed. Daniel Nardiello (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Jimmy McNulty (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Nicky Adams (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Chris Hussey replaces Andrew Tutte.

Booking

Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Bury).

Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Daniel Nardiello replaces Danny Rose.

Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle).

Kelvin Etuhu (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle).

Goal!

Goal! Bury 2, Plymouth Argyle 1. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Pablo Mills (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Reuben Reid draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Danny Rose (Bury).

Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Deane Smalley.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Lee Cox replaces Jason Banton.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ben Purrington replaces Carl McHugh.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe440093612
2Portsmouth431062410
3Cheltenham431063310
4Burton431052310
5Wycombe43018449
6Shrewsbury42209458
7Bury42115327
8Southend42114227
9Wimbledon42115417
10Dag & Red42025506
11Mansfield420234-16
12Luton41214405
13Northampton412134-15
14Plymouth41125414
15Tranmere41126604
16York40405504
17Cambridge411256-14
18Stevenage411236-34
19Hartlepool410326-43
20Carlisle402225-32
21Exeter402226-42
22Newport401337-41
23Accrington401339-61
24Oxford Utd400415-40
View full League Two table

