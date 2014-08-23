Match ends, Bury 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Bury 2-1 Plymouth Argyle
Goals from Tom Soares and Danny Rose helped Bury register their first home win of the season after hanging on for victory against Plymouth.
Bury were in front inside five minutes as Soares got a glancing header to Nicky Adams' inswinging free-kick.
Ryan Lowe's low cross then allowed Rose to tap in at the far post for his third goal in three games soon after.
Plymouth pulled one back through a 66th-minute penalty by Reuben Reid but the hosts held on for all three points.
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"We're building something quite strong.
"We're not really over-physical, but one thing we have got is a team that are willing to work for each other.
"We've got great quality and the structure of the team's good."
Line-ups
Bury
- 26Lainton
- 27Cameron
- 3McNulty
- 34Mills
- 4TutteSubstituted forHusseyat 75'minutes
- 6Etuhu
- 10MayorBooked at 86mins
- 8Adams
- 19Soares
- 9RoseSubstituted forNardielloat 70'minutes
- 15LoweSubstituted forPooleat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 11Hussey
- 12Sedgwick
- 14Thompson
- 16O'Brien
- 17Nardiello
- 30Poole
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2Mellor
- 5NelsonBooked at 50mins
- 29HartleyBooked at 13mins
- 16McHughSubstituted forPurringtonat 53'minutes
- 22SmalleySubstituted forMorganat 54'minutes
- 6Norburn
- 28O'Connor
- 8BantonSubstituted forCoxat 53'minutes
- 7Alessandra
- 9ReidBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 3Purrington
- 4Cox
- 10Morgan
- 11Blizzard
- 14Harvey
- 19Thomas
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 3,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
James Poole (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle).
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt blocked. Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nicky Adams (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. James Poole replaces Ryan Lowe.
Attempt missed. Daniel Nardiello (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Jimmy McNulty (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Nicky Adams (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Hussey replaces Andrew Tutte.
Booking
Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Bury).
Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).
Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Daniel Nardiello replaces Danny Rose.
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle).
Kelvin Etuhu (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle).
Goal!
Goal! Bury 2, Plymouth Argyle 1. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Pablo Mills (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Reuben Reid draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Danny Rose (Bury).
Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Deane Smalley.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Lee Cox replaces Jason Banton.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ben Purrington replaces Carl McHugh.