Tranmere Rovers 2-3 Cheltenham Town

Wynter scored on his debut for Cheltenham.

Debutant Jordan Wynter's late goal sealed a remarkable second-half comeback for Cheltenham Town, who won at Tranmere Rovers.

Eliot Richards latched onto Max Power's ball for the opener before Marc Laird ran 60 yards to slot home a second.

The fight-back started when Matt Richards powered home before Koby Arthur restored parity moments later.

But Cheltenham sealed an impressive second half as Wynter volleyed home a late winner to snatch all three points.

Wynter, who joined Cheltenham on loan from Bristol City on Friday, scored on his debut whilst Laird and Eliot Richards both scored their first Tranmere goals.

Cheltenham manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post Match: Yates on Tranmere v Cheltenham

"Eliot Richards, in that hole, against my three centre halves - we talked about it and I decided we'd leave it as it is, so I've got to take responsibility for the first goal.

"Once we changed we battered them and created chance after chance.

"I thought it was one of my best moments since I've been here.

"A couple of my players had their best performances in a Cheltenham shirt.