Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Cheltenham Town 3.
Tranmere Rovers 2-3 Cheltenham Town
Debutant Jordan Wynter's late goal sealed a remarkable second-half comeback for Cheltenham Town, who won at Tranmere Rovers.
Eliot Richards latched onto Max Power's ball for the opener before Marc Laird ran 60 yards to slot home a second.
The fight-back started when Matt Richards powered home before Koby Arthur restored parity moments later.
But Cheltenham sealed an impressive second half as Wynter volleyed home a late winner to snatch all three points.
Wynter, who joined Cheltenham on loan from Bristol City on Friday, scored on his debut whilst Laird and Eliot Richards both scored their first Tranmere goals.
Cheltenham manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"Eliot Richards, in that hole, against my three centre halves - we talked about it and I decided we'd leave it as it is, so I've got to take responsibility for the first goal.
"Once we changed we battered them and created chance after chance.
"I thought it was one of my best moments since I've been here.
"A couple of my players had their best performances in a Cheltenham shirt.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 4Power
- 6Holness
- 5Ihiekwe
- 25Hill
- 15KirbySubstituted forOdejayiat 77'minutes
- 8Koumas
- 14Laird
- 17WoodardsSubstituted forHolmesat 57'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 10RichardsSubstituted forRoweat 69'minutes
- 16Stockton
Substitutes
- 2Holmes
- 9Odejayi
- 12Rowe
- 19Donacien
- 20Ramsbottom
- 22Bruna
- 23Gill
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 2Vaughan
- 6ElliottSubstituted forSterling-Jamesat 45'minutesSubstituted forHanksat 90+4'minutes
- 5BrownBooked at 29mins
- 4Taylor
- 3Braham-Barrett
- 7Wynter
- 8Richards
- 25Taylor
- 10GornellSubstituted forArthurat 63'minutes
- 9HarrisonBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 11Haworth
- 15Deaman
- 16Hanks
- 18Black
- 19Sterling-James
- 20Arthur
- 30Reynolds
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 4,607
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away12
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Cheltenham Town 3.
Attempt missed. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Joe Hanks replaces Omari Sterling-James.
Attempt missed. Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Lee Vaughan.
Attempt saved. Omari Sterling-James (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers).
Omari Sterling-James (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Hill (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt saved. Kayode Odejayi (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Kayode Odejayi replaces Jake Kirby.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Cheltenham Town 3. Jordan Wynter (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers).
Omari Sterling-James (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Cheltenham Town 2. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Eliot Richards.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Cheltenham Town 1. Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Omari Sterling-James (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt saved. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces Terry Gornell.
Attempt missed. Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers).
Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Danny Holmes replaces Dan Woodards.
Foul by Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers).
Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Byron Harrison.
Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Omari Sterling-James.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.