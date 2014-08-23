Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1.
St Mirren 0-1 Dundee
-
- From the section Football
Peter MacDonald came off the bench to score a late winning goal and give Dundee their first Scottish Premiership win of the season.
St Mirren could not recover to take anything from the game, but they had chances beforehand to take the lead.
Jason Naismith came closest with a shot tipped wide, while Adam Drury twice volleyed over.
And MacDonald's strike condemned the Paisley team to a third defeat of the season.
It left Tommy Craig's men 11th in the table, ahead of Ross County's only on goal difference. Paul Hartley's Dundee move up to sixth.
Familiarity was a factor at St Mirren Park. Paul McGinn, Gary Harkins and Paul McGowan were all returning to their former club, while McGinn was also facing his brother, the St Mirren midfielder John McGinn, for the first time in a competitive match.
Nobody was likely to be caught unawares, although Drury was making his debut for St Mirren, having signed on loan from Manchester City.
There was no intention to be cautious, and the result was a game that flowed from end to end without either side taking command.
St Mirren were immediately ambitious, and Calum Ball's sweeping crossfield pass ran perfectly into the stride of Kenny McLean. Having gathered control of the ball and strode towards the penalty area, though, the midfielder finished rashly and sliced his effort wide.
Dundee were capable of passages of crisp passing and threatening forays upfield, but it was the home side that accumulated the better chances.
Having pushed up to support the attack from full-back, Naismith almost opened the scoring for the home side with a firmly-struck effort that Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren had to dive to his right to tip round a post.
The chance was created through resourcefulness rather than by design, and Drury ought to have done better when another opportunity fell his way. On this occasion, the ball dropped to him inside the penalty area, but he hurriedly volleyed it over.
Dundee were never subdued, and Harkins and Jim McAlister both attempted shots from outside the area, but the former's was deflected wide and the latter's was comfortably saved by Marian Kello.
The interval barely interrupted the flow of the game. A more decisive touch from Ball after Naismith's delivery flew across the face of the goal would have opened the scoring for St Mirren. McAlister then headed over after Dundee had earned a corner.
Other dramas unfolded, though, and when Paul McGinn's strong challenge left his brother John crumpled on the turf in pain, the Dundee full-back stopped to check if he was okay.
St Mirren broke upfield in the meantime and, although the attack was eventually cleared, Hartley stomped to the touchline to angrily urge his player to "keep playing".
The Buddies sent on Steven Thomson to try to turn the scoreline in their favour. A club employee optimistically informed the media that the striker had scored 48 times for the club "just in case" he might reach his half-century.
He saw a header saved, while Luka Tankulic's replacement MacDonald drew a smart save from Kello at the other end.
MacDonald was finding his range, though, because a hopeful ball over the top of the St Mirren defence allowed him to breach the offside trap.
Having controlled the ball adroitly, he then slipped it expertly past Kello and in to the net.
The goal was galling for the home side. It robbed them of a point, but also exposed their own shortcomings since they have now failed to score in all three of their league games this season.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 28Kello
- 2Naismith
- 4McAusland
- 5PlummerBooked at 76mins
- 22Tesselaar
- 6Goodwin
- 17DrurySubstituted forWyldeat 70'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 8McLean
- 10MarwoodSubstituted forCaldwellat 59'minutes
- 16BallSubstituted forThompsonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 9Thompson
- 11Wylde
- 12Ridgers
- 13Osbourne
- 21Teale
- 29Caldwell
Dundee
- 1Letheren
- 2IrvineBooked at 5mins
- 4Konrad
- 5McPake
- 19McGinn
- 20McAlisterBooked at 72mins
- 8McBrideSubstituted forDavidsonat 65'minutes
- 33Wighton
- 29HarkinsSubstituted forBoyleat 72'minutes
- 18McGowan
- 21TankulicSubstituted forMacDonaldat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Davidson
- 9MacDonald
- 12Bain
- 15Stewart
- 23Boyle
- 30Kerr
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 4,517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1.
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeroen Tesselaar (St. Mirren).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by James McPake.
Foul by Jeroen Tesselaar (St. Mirren).
Jim McAlister (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Caldwell (St. Mirren).
Jim McAlister (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Attempt saved. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
Attempt saved. Steven Thompson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jason Naismith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by James McPake.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McGowan.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Eli Plummer.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Steven Thompson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James McPake (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Eli Plummer (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eli Plummer (St. Mirren).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jim Goodwin (St. Mirren).
Peter MacDonald (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Gregg Wylde (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Jim Goodwin (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Martin Boyle replaces Gary Harkins.
Booking
Jim McAlister (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Jim Goodwin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gregg Wylde replaces Adam Drury.
Attempt saved. Steven Thompson (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam Drury (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ross Caldwell (St. Mirren).
Iain Davidson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.