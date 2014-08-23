Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Newcastle United 0.
Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United
Aston Villa and Newcastle United shared the spoils in an entertaining goalless Premier League draw at Villa Park.
The visitors shaded proceedings but were let down by poor finishing and are still yet to score this season.
Villa faded after a bright first half and were unable to make it back-to-back-wins to kick off a campaign for the first time since 1999.
Magpies' debutant Siem de Jong could have won it late on before defender Mike Williamson was sent off.
Villa boss Paul Lambert will be pleased with a return of four points from the first six as his side - for now - sit at the top of the table.
He will also take comfort from the blossoming partnership at the heart of his defence between Netherlands centre-half Ron Vlaar and new man Philippe Senderos.
However, it was the visitors who spent long periods of the second period on the front foot and will consider themselves unlucky not to have taken all three points.
For Alan Pardew, the wait for a first Premier League goal of the season goes on but he will be encouraged by an impressive cameo from the bench by attacking midfielder De Jong.
The Netherlands international came closest to winning it when he latched onto Ayoze Perez's through ball with a minute left but saw his low effort well saved by Villa keeper Brad Guzan.
Both sides had chances in an open first half but were let down by wayward finishing.
With former Liverpool loanee Aly Cissokho a menace from left-back, Villa went closest through impressive winger Charles N'Zogbia, who curled a free-kick narrowly wide against his former club.
Newcastle's Yoan Gouffran should have done a lot better when he was left unmarked while Emmanuel Riviera registered the Magpies' first on-target effort of the season, but Guzan easily held his tame poke.
Right-back Daryl Janmaat twice went close for Newcastle after the break with a header and a fizzing drive.
Magpies centre-half Williamson hit an air shot from Cabella's looping pass before substitute De Jong almost snatched the three points.
Williamson saw red in injury time after fouling Villa's recalled striker Darren Bent and midfielder Fabien Delph in the space of four minutes.
Villa have finished in the bottom six in the past three seasons but with Belgium striker Christian Benteke set to return from injury before the end of next month and a seemingly resolute backline, they will be confident of improving on their poor showing in recent seasons.
Aston Villa manager: Paul Lambert: "I thought first half we were excellent. Last season that was a game we would have lost. Four points from six is a terrific start for us.
"I think a few years ago Aston Villa struggled with experienced players. It's tough, the league is tough but the start we have been made has been really good.
"I think Cissokho was outstanding. Philippe Senderos has been brilliant and Alan Hutton has been outstanding.
"I've not had one phone call from anybody as long as I'm here Ron Vlaar won't be going anywhere. I know he's in his last year but he won't be moving that's for sure.
"We had chances. I couldn't ask for any more effort. We still have Christian Benteke to come back. I'm delighted with the group I have got. I know for a fact we will be a threat for anyone."
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "I thought we had had control today, particularly the second half where we absolutely dominated but couldn't find the moment. You could almost see Remy trying too hard to force the moment.
"We had some great chances. Siem de Jong had a massive chance at the end. I am pleased with the team. We know we need to threaten but there were a lot of good things today. We haven't scored yet and that will be hanging on us now.
"We've got our fingers on the pulse on transfers. Whether we can get another body in or even two, I don't know. I think there will be some movement. Maybe one or two going out, we'll see.
"I don't think there will be a problem with Cheick Tiote. I don't envisage losing him."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 21Hutton
- 14SenderosBooked at 67mins
- 4Vlaar
- 23CissokhoSubstituted forBakerat 82'minutes
- 18RichardsonSubstituted forBentat 76'minutes
- 15Westwood
- 16Delph
- 28N'ZogbiaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSánchezat 62'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 11Agbonlahor
- 10WeimannBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 7Bacuna
- 12Cole
- 19Bent
- 24Sánchez
- 31Given
- 40Grealish
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 22Janmaat
- 6WilliamsonBooked at 90mins
- 2Coloccini
- 36Dummett
- 8AnitaSubstituted forde Jongat 70'minutes
- 14Colback
- 20Cabella
- 7Sissoko
- 11Gouffran
- 29RiviereSubstituted forPérezat 77'minutesSubstituted forTaylorat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 10de Jong
- 17Pérez
- 19Haidara
- 21Elliot
- 25Obertan
- 27Taylor
- 30Abeid
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 30,267
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Newcastle United 0.
Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Siem de Jong.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Steven Taylor replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Williamson (Newcastle United) for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Williamson (Newcastle United).
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.
Attempt saved. Siem de Jong (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a through ball.
Booking
Michael Williamson (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Williamson (Newcastle United).
Darren Bent (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Nathan Baker replaces Aly Cissokho because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Offside, Aston Villa. Fabian Delph tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Emmanuel Rivière.
Attempt missed. Philippe Senderos (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Darren Bent replaces Kieran Richardson.
Foul by Siem de Jong (Newcastle United).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Aston Villa. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Siem de Jong replaces Vurnon Anita.
Booking
Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa).
Booking
Philippe Senderos (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philippe Senderos (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Rémy Cabella.
Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.