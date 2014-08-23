Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United

Newcastle United were undefeated in their last six matches against Aston Villa

Newcastle yet to score in two matches

Darren Bent comes off the bench for Villa

Siem de Jong goes closest on Magpies debut

Newcastle defender Mike Williamson sent off

Aston Villa and Newcastle United shared the spoils in an entertaining goalless Premier League draw at Villa Park.

The visitors shaded proceedings but were let down by poor finishing and are still yet to score this season.

Villa faded after a bright first half and were unable to make it back-to-back-wins to kick off a campaign for the first time since 1999.

Magpies' debutant Siem de Jong could have won it late on before defender Mike Williamson was sent off.

Mike Williamson will now be suspended for the Magpies

Villa boss Paul Lambert will be pleased with a return of four points from the first six as his side - for now - sit at the top of the table.

He will also take comfort from the blossoming partnership at the heart of his defence between Netherlands centre-half Ron Vlaar and new man Philippe Senderos.

However, it was the visitors who spent long periods of the second period on the front foot and will consider themselves unlucky not to have taken all three points.

For Alan Pardew, the wait for a first Premier League goal of the season goes on but he will be encouraged by an impressive cameo from the bench by attacking midfielder De Jong.

The Netherlands international came closest to winning it when he latched onto Ayoze Perez's through ball with a minute left but saw his low effort well saved by Villa keeper Brad Guzan.

Newcastle are now unbeaten in seven matches against Villa

Both sides had chances in an open first half but were let down by wayward finishing.

With former Liverpool loanee Aly Cissokho a menace from left-back, Villa went closest through impressive winger Charles N'Zogbia, who curled a free-kick narrowly wide against his former club.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Fantastic start' for Villa - Lambert

Newcastle's Yoan Gouffran should have done a lot better when he was left unmarked while Emmanuel Riviera registered the Magpies' first on-target effort of the season, but Guzan easily held his tame poke.

Right-back Daryl Janmaat twice went close for Newcastle after the break with a header and a fizzing drive.

Magpies centre-half Williamson hit an air shot from Cabella's looping pass before substitute De Jong almost snatched the three points.

Williamson saw red in injury time after fouling Villa's recalled striker Darren Bent and midfielder Fabien Delph in the space of four minutes.

Villa have finished in the bottom six in the past three seasons but with Belgium striker Christian Benteke set to return from injury before the end of next month and a seemingly resolute backline, they will be confident of improving on their poor showing in recent seasons.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pardew rues missed chances

Aston Villa manager: Paul Lambert: "I thought first half we were excellent. Last season that was a game we would have lost. Four points from six is a terrific start for us.

"I think a few years ago Aston Villa struggled with experienced players. It's tough, the league is tough but the start we have been made has been really good.

"I think Cissokho was outstanding. Philippe Senderos has been brilliant and Alan Hutton has been outstanding.

"I've not had one phone call from anybody as long as I'm here Ron Vlaar won't be going anywhere. I know he's in his last year but he won't be moving that's for sure.

"We had chances. I couldn't ask for any more effort. We still have Christian Benteke to come back. I'm delighted with the group I have got. I know for a fact we will be a threat for anyone."

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "I thought we had had control today, particularly the second half where we absolutely dominated but couldn't find the moment. You could almost see Remy trying too hard to force the moment.

"We had some great chances. Siem de Jong had a massive chance at the end. I am pleased with the team. We know we need to threaten but there were a lot of good things today. We haven't scored yet and that will be hanging on us now.

"We've got our fingers on the pulse on transfers. Whether we can get another body in or even two, I don't know. I think there will be some movement. Maybe one or two going out, we'll see.

"I don't think there will be a problem with Cheick Tiote. I don't envisage losing him."

Siem de Jong reacts to Mike Williamson's dismissal

Both managers believed thier sides could have won the game

Villa keeper Brad Guzan is yet to be beaten this season

Check out the best photos from today's Premier League games on the BBC Sport Facebook page.