Dartford 0-0 Torquay
Dartford captain Elliot Bradbrook missed a penalty as his side were held to a goalless draw against Torquay.
The Darts were awarded the penalty just after the break when the skipper's brother Tom was felled by Aaron Downes.
But Bradbrook blasted the spot kick onto the top of the bar and over to leave Dartford winless this season.
The best chances for Torquay, who were relegated from the Football League last season, fell to Toby Ajala but his two efforts were saved by Jason Brown.
Line-ups
Dartford
- 1Brown
- 4McAuley
- 3GreenBooked at 28mins
- 14Mitchell-King
- 15Collier
- 6Cornhill
- 5BradbrookBooked at 37mins
- 16SweeneySubstituted forDaleyat 67'minutes
- 23Bradbrook
- 10PughSubstituted forCrawfordat 75'minutes
- 7Hayes
Substitutes
- 8Noble
- 9Daley
- 11Harris
- 17Crawford
- 21Ibrahim
Torquay
- 1Rice
- 21MacDonald
- 2Tonge
- 3Cruise
- 4Downes
- 10AjalaSubstituted forYeomanat 70'minutes
- 11Cameron
- 8YoungBooked at 90mins
- 16Richards
- 7BriscoeSubstituted forWakefieldat 86'minutes
- 24Ofori-AcheampongBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBenyonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearce
- 14Yeoman
- 17Benyon
- 22Wakefield
- 23Seabright
- Referee:
- Daniel Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,163
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dartford 0, Torquay United 0.
Foul by Max Cornhill (Dartford).
Martin Rice (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Luke Young (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Young (Torquay United).
Tom Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Max Cornhill (Dartford).
Luke Young (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).
Courtney Richards (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Offside, Torquay United. Elliot Benyon tries a through ball, but Elliot Benyon is caught offside.
Foul by Thomas Cruise (Torquay United).
Harry Crawford (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Young (Torquay United).
Ryan Hayes (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Elliot Benyon replaces Duane Ofori-Acheampong because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Josh Wakefield replaces Louis Briscoe.
Offside, Torquay United. Duane Ofori-Acheampong tries a through ball, but Duane Ofori-Acheampong is caught offside.
Foul by Elliot Bradbrook (Dartford).
Ashley Yeoman (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United).
Max Cornhill (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hayes (Dartford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Harry Crawford replaces Andy Pugh.
Corner, Dartford.
Attempt missed. Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ashley Yeoman replaces Toby Ajala.
Attempt missed. Luke Young (Torquay United) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Luke Daley (Dartford).
Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Luke Daley replaces Peter Sweeney.
Offside, Torquay United. Toby Ajala tries a through ball, but Toby Ajala is caught offside.
Corner, Torquay United.
Attempt saved. Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Hand ball by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).
Foul by Tom Bradbrook (Dartford).
Aaron Downes (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Offside, Torquay United. Duane Ofori-Acheampong tries a through ball, but Duane Ofori-Acheampong is caught offside.