Dartford 0-0 Torquay

Dartford captain Elliot Bradbrook missed a penalty as his side were held to a goalless draw against Torquay.

The Darts were awarded the penalty just after the break when the skipper's brother Tom was felled by Aaron Downes.

But Bradbrook blasted the spot kick onto the top of the bar and over to leave Dartford winless this season.

The best chances for Torquay, who were relegated from the Football League last season, fell to Toby Ajala but his two efforts were saved by Jason Brown.