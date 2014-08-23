Dover Athletic 2-1 Eastleigh

From the section

Nathan Elder's winner secured 10-man Dover victory over Eastleigh, their first win since gaining promotion.

Eastleigh took an early lead when James Constable squared for Jack Midson to tap in his second of the season.

Stefan Payne brought Dover level, poking Sean Francis' ball past goalkeeper Ross Flitney before Sean Raggett saw red for pushing Constable.

With 12 minutes remaining Elder headed home Craig Stone's cross at the far post to secure victory.