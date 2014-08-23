Match ends, Dover Athletic 2, Eastleigh 1.
Dover Athletic 2-1 Eastleigh
Nathan Elder's winner secured 10-man Dover victory over Eastleigh, their first win since gaining promotion.
Eastleigh took an early lead when James Constable squared for Jack Midson to tap in his second of the season.
Stefan Payne brought Dover level, poking Sean Francis' ball past goalkeeper Ross Flitney before Sean Raggett saw red for pushing Constable.
With 12 minutes remaining Elder headed home Craig Stone's cross at the far post to secure victory.
Line-ups
Dover
- 1Walker
- 6Orlu
- 5RaggettBooked at 45mins
- 4Kinnear
- 16Sterling
- 15Francis
- 2Stone
- 12Lock
- 14Payne
- 9Elder
- 7ModesteSubstituted forNanettiat 25'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bellamy
- 10Murphy
- 17Deverdics
- 19Reid
- 20Nanetti
Eastleigh
- 1Flitney
- 2SpenceSubstituted forEvansat 77'minutes
- 23Fry
- 10ReasonBooked at 90mins
- 6Todd
- 17Reid
- 4CollinsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMcAllisterat 69'minutes
- 14StrevensBooked at 77mins
- 12MidsonSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
- 9Constable
- 13Fleetwood
Substitutes
- 7Odubade
- 11McAllister
- 16Evans
- 19Wright
- 21Noice
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 2, Eastleigh 1.
Attempt missed. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic).
Ben Strevens (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jai Reason (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jai Reason (Eastleigh).
Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Foul by Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic).
Jai Reason (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ben Wright (Eastleigh).
Richard Orlu (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Foul by Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic).
Paul Reid (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Wright replaces Jack Midson.
Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).
Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Eastleigh 1. Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Stone with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Will Evans replaces Daniel Spence because of an injury.
Booking
Ben Strevens (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Strevens (Eastleigh).
Christian Nanetti (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Foul by Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic).
Chris Todd (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Sean Francis (Dover Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Nanetti.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Jamie Collins.
Foul by Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh).
Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved. Assisted by Jai Reason.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Offside, Eastleigh. Jai Reason tries a through ball, but Jai Reason is caught offside.
Attempt saved. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).