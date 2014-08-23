National League
Dover2Eastleigh1

Dover Athletic 2-1 Eastleigh

Nathan Elder's winner secured 10-man Dover victory over Eastleigh, their first win since gaining promotion.

Eastleigh took an early lead when James Constable squared for Jack Midson to tap in his second of the season.

Stefan Payne brought Dover level, poking Sean Francis' ball past goalkeeper Ross Flitney before Sean Raggett saw red for pushing Constable.

With 12 minutes remaining Elder headed home Craig Stone's cross at the far post to secure victory.

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 6Orlu
  • 5RaggettBooked at 45mins
  • 4Kinnear
  • 16Sterling
  • 15Francis
  • 2Stone
  • 12Lock
  • 14Payne
  • 9Elder
  • 7ModesteSubstituted forNanettiat 25'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bellamy
  • 10Murphy
  • 17Deverdics
  • 19Reid
  • 20Nanetti

Eastleigh

  • 1Flitney
  • 2SpenceSubstituted forEvansat 77'minutes
  • 23Fry
  • 10ReasonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Todd
  • 17Reid
  • 4CollinsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMcAllisterat 69'minutes
  • 14StrevensBooked at 77mins
  • 12MidsonSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
  • 9Constable
  • 13Fleetwood

Substitutes

  • 7Odubade
  • 11McAllister
  • 16Evans
  • 19Wright
  • 21Noice
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamDoverAway TeamEastleigh
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dover Athletic 2, Eastleigh 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 2, Eastleigh 1.

Attempt missed. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic).

Ben Strevens (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Booking

Jai Reason (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jai Reason (Eastleigh).

Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.

Foul by Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic).

Jai Reason (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Foul by Ben Wright (Eastleigh).

Richard Orlu (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.

Corner, Eastleigh.

Foul by Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic).

Paul Reid (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Wright replaces Jack Midson.

Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).

Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.

Corner, Eastleigh.

Corner, Eastleigh.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Eastleigh 1. Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Stone with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Will Evans replaces Daniel Spence because of an injury.

Booking

Ben Strevens (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Strevens (Eastleigh).

Christian Nanetti (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.

Foul by Nathan Elder (Dover Athletic).

Chris Todd (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Matthew Lock (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Sean Francis (Dover Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Nanetti.

Corner, Dover Athletic.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Jamie Collins.

Foul by Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh).

Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved. Assisted by Jai Reason.

Corner, Eastleigh.

Offside, Eastleigh. Jai Reason tries a through ball, but Jai Reason is caught offside.

Attempt saved. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt blocked. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).

