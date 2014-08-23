Alfreton Town 2-3 Wrexham

Match ends, Alfreton Town 2, Wrexham 3.
Wrexham came from behind to inflict bottom side Alfreton's fourth consecutive Conference defeat.
Joe Ironside bundled in from close range for his first goal for Alfreton after Wrexham failed to clear.
Wrexham levelled when Louis Moult fired into an empty net following a poor clearance by keeper Cameron Dawson.
Blaine Hudson and Connor Jennings scored for Wrexham before Paul Clayton pulled a goal back for Alfreton, who had Luke Graham sent-off.
Hudson headed home from Elliott Durrell's corner before Jennings netted from close range from Wes York's cross for his first Wrexham goal.
The visitors were looking comfortable before Clayton headed home his first goal of the season to set up a tense finale in which Graham was dismissed for a second yellow card.
Kevin Wilkin's side held on to secure their third win of the season while Alfreton remain bottom without a point.
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:
"I'm delighted we got the three points but we made it far too hard work at the end and I'm not happy about it,
"People loose with their play and making poor decisions ended up with us having to see out the game in that manner when we looked so comfortable.
"We came out well in the second half and should have scored again, had all the best chances and to get over the line the way we did is a bit disappointing."
Line-ups
Alfreton
- 20Dawson
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 2WoodBooked at 7mins
- 10BradleySubstituted forShawat 72'minutes
- 6SmithSubstituted forHicksat 46'minutes
- 15KeaneBooked at 43mins
- 5GrahamBooked at 89mins
- 14SheridanSubstituted forStevensonat 64'minutes
- 11Howell
- 9Clayton
- 18Ironside
Substitutes
- 4Courtney
- 7Hicks
- 8Stevenson
- 12Shaw
- 16Gray
Wrexham
- 1Coughlin
- 5Hudson
- 4Smith
- 3Ashton
- 7DurrellSubstituted forBailey-Jonesat 82'minutes
- 2Carrington
- 6Clarke
- 8Harris
- 9MoultBooked at 70mins
- 16YorkSubstituted forRushtonat 90+2'minutes
- 24JenningsBooked at 50mins
Substitutes
- 11Bailey-Jones
- 13Bachmann
- 15Evans
- 19Rushton
- 25Stephens
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 916
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alfreton Town 2, Wrexham 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Nick Rushton replaces Wes York.
Foul by Anthony Howell (Alfreton Town).
Wes York (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jay Harris (Wrexham).
Lee Stevenson (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luke Graham (Alfreton Town) for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Graham (Alfreton Town).
Wes York (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Offside, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones tries a through ball, but Theo Bailey-Jones is caught offside.
Hand ball by Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town).
Attempt saved. Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Hand ball by Paul Clayton (Alfreton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Elliott Durrell.
Foul by Jay Harris (Wrexham).
Nathan Hicks (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Jordan Keane (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Nathan Hicks (Alfreton Town).
Elliott Durrell (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Goal!
Goal! Alfreton Town 2, Wrexham 3. Paul Clayton (Alfreton Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Shaw with a cross.
Foul by Manny Smith (Wrexham).
Paul Clayton (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Tom Shaw replaces Danny Bradley.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Luke Graham (Alfreton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Louis Moult (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Hicks (Alfreton Town).
Joe Clarke (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town).
Manny Smith (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Neil Ashton (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town).
Neil Ashton (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Wes York (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Lee Stevenson replaces Jake Sheridan.
Attempt missed. Paul Clayton (Alfreton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Sheridan.