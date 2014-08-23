Alfreton Town 2-3 Wrexham

Wrexham came from behind to inflict bottom side Alfreton's fourth consecutive Conference defeat.

Joe Ironside bundled in from close range for his first goal for Alfreton after Wrexham failed to clear.

Wrexham levelled when Louis Moult fired into an empty net following a poor clearance by keeper Cameron Dawson.

Blaine Hudson and Connor Jennings scored for Wrexham before Paul Clayton pulled a goal back for Alfreton, who had Luke Graham sent-off.

Hudson headed home from Elliott Durrell's corner before Jennings netted from close range from Wes York's cross for his first Wrexham goal.

The visitors were looking comfortable before Clayton headed home his first goal of the season to set up a tense finale in which Graham was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Kevin Wilkin's side held on to secure their third win of the season while Alfreton remain bottom without a point.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm delighted we got the three points but we made it far too hard work at the end and I'm not happy about it,

"People loose with their play and making poor decisions ended up with us having to see out the game in that manner when we looked so comfortable.

"We came out well in the second half and should have scored again, had all the best chances and to get over the line the way we did is a bit disappointing."