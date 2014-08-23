Welling United 1-1 Woking

Adam Newton scored a late equaliser for Woking to deny Welling United their first win of the season.

Harry Beautyman latched onto a raking pass from Jake Gallagher before driving a low shot home to put the Wings ahead at half-time.

Having lost back-to-back matches 3-0, Welling dug in to preserve their slender lead.

Their caution was punished as Newton powered a header past Lee Butcher after meeting a cross from Joe McNerney.

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

"I'm pleased to get the point, and rightly so, and maybe we should have won the game.

"The frustrating thing, more than anything at the moment, is that we are not putting balls into the penalty area.

"It's lovely to play pretty football outside the box, but when you've got players up front like Scott Rendell and Dean Morgan, we need to be able to give them an opportunity and get a cross in."