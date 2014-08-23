Match ends, Welling United 1, Woking 1.
Welling United 1-1 Woking
-
- From the section Football
Adam Newton scored a late equaliser for Woking to deny Welling United their first win of the season.
Harry Beautyman latched onto a raking pass from Jake Gallagher before driving a low shot home to put the Wings ahead at half-time.
Having lost back-to-back matches 3-0, Welling dug in to preserve their slender lead.
Their caution was punished as Newton powered a header past Lee Butcher after meeting a cross from Joe McNerney.
Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"I'm pleased to get the point, and rightly so, and maybe we should have won the game.
"The frustrating thing, more than anything at the moment, is that we are not putting balls into the penalty area.
"It's lovely to play pretty football outside the box, but when you've got players up front like Scott Rendell and Dean Morgan, we need to be able to give them an opportunity and get a cross in."
Line-ups
Welling
- 1Butcher
- 2Fazackerley
- 3FyfieldSubstituted forWilliamsat 46'minutes
- 20CorneBooked at 79mins
- 5Fagan
- 6Bush
- 15ObafemiBooked at 68minsSubstituted forNoubleat 72'minutes
- 8Beautyman
- 10St Aimie
- 4Gallagher
- 11MarshSubstituted forHudsonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Turner
- 16Nouble
- 18Gorman
- 23Williams
- 24Hudson
Woking
- 1Howe
- 4Ricketts
- 14LewisSubstituted forNewtonat 70'minutes
- 7Payne
- 5McNerneyBooked at 46mins
- 6J Clarke
- 32Arthur
- 21JonesSubstituted forMurtaghat 62'minutes
- 24Morgan
- 9Rendell
- 22GoddardSubstituted forSoleat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Newton
- 8Murtagh
- 10Sole
- 23Cole
- 33Arnold
- Referee:
- Justin Amey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Welling United 1, Woking 1.
Foul by Chris Arthur (Woking).
Jake Gallagher (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Woking.
Goal!
Goal! Welling United 1, Woking 1. Adam Newton (Woking) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe McNerney.
Foul by Kieron St Aimie (Welling United).
Mark Ricketts (Woking) wins a free kick.
Booking
Sam Corne (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Corne (Welling United).
Keiran Murtagh (Woking) wins a free kick.
Corner, Woking.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Malachi Hudson replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Attempt missed. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Jon Nouble replaces Afolabi Obafemi.
Attempt saved. Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Adam Newton replaces Theo Lewis.
Booking
Afolabi Obafemi (Welling United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Chris Bush (Welling United).
Scott Rendell (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sam Corne (Welling United).
Josh Payne (Woking) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Giuseppe Sole replaces John Goddard.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Keiran Murtagh replaces Joey Jones.
Foul by Kieron St Aimie (Welling United).
Mark Ricketts (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dean Morgan (Woking).
Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Barney Williams (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Welling United.
Foul by Chris Arthur (Woking).
Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Woking.
Foul by Tyrone Marsh (Welling United).
Chris Arthur (Woking) wins a free kick.
Offside, Woking. Dean Morgan tries a through ball, but Dean Morgan is caught offside.
Corner, Woking.
Foul by Theo Lewis (Woking).
Kieron St Aimie (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Barney Williams replaces Jamal Fyfield because of an injury.