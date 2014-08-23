Nuneaton Town 0-2 Barnet

From the section

MacDonald, who moved to Barnet from Oldham this summer, scored his fourth goal of the season

Charlie MacDonald took his tally to four goals in four games this season as Barnet secured an impressive victory against Nuneaton.

The Bees were ahead from the spot early on after Anton Brown handled in the box and MacDonald scored the penalty.

MacDonald then doubled the visitors' lead just minutes later when he tapped in from close range.

Barnet were awarded a second penalty when John Akinde was brought down but MacDonald's spot kick was saved.