Match ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Barnet 2.
Nuneaton Town 0-2 Barnet
Charlie MacDonald took his tally to four goals in four games this season as Barnet secured an impressive victory against Nuneaton.
The Bees were ahead from the spot early on after Anton Brown handled in the box and MacDonald scored the penalty.
MacDonald then doubled the visitors' lead just minutes later when he tapped in from close range.
Barnet were awarded a second penalty when John Akinde was brought down but MacDonald's spot kick was saved.
Line-ups
Nuneaton
- 1Charles-Cook
- 5Dean
- 15GordonBooked at 67mins
- 3Franklin
- 11Streete
- 8John
- 18BrownBooked at 7mins
- 22DyerSubstituted forWalkerat 61'minutes
- 7ArmsonSubstituted forQuinnat 84'minutes
- 10Brown
- 14Waite
Substitutes
- 6Walker
- 9Hutchinson
- 16Vieira
- 19Wren
- 21Quinn
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 3Johnson
- 5N'Gala
- 6Stephens
- 8Weston
- 11CookSubstituted forMuggletonat 71'minutes
- 16Vilhete
- 14Togwell
- 2Yiadom
- 10MacDonaldSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 69'minutes
- 9AkindeSubstituted forLoweat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 12Cowler
- 17Muggleton
- 19Lowe
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 863
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Barnet 2.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Attempt missed. Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Offside, Barnet. Keanu Marsh-Brown tries a through ball, but Keanu Marsh-Brown is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Tyrell Waite (Nuneaton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Dean with a cross.
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).
Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Barnet. Sam Muggleton tries a through ball, but Sam Muggleton is caught offside.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Tyrell Waite tries a through ball, but Tyrell Waite is caught offside.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Barnet).
Connor Franklin (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jamal Lowe replaces John Akinde.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Ryan Quinn replaces James Armson.
Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet).
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town).
Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Offside, Barnet. John Akinde tries a through ball, but John Akinde is caught offside.
Foul by Bondz N'Gala (Barnet).
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Sam Muggleton replaces Lee Cook.
Attempt missed. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Cook.
Corner, Barnet.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Charlie MacDonald.
Foul by Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town).
Sam Togwell (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. David Stephens (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Barnet.
Penalty saved! Charlie MacDonald (Barnet) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Delroy Gordon (Nuneaton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Delroy Gordon (Nuneaton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Barnet. John Akinde draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town).
Graham Stack (Barnet) wins a free kick.