National League
Southport2Altrincham1

Southport 2-1 Altrincham

Luke Foster
Former Preston defender Foster got his first goal since joining Southport from Lincoln in the summer

Luke Foster's stoppage-time header against Altrincham secured Southport's first Conference win of the season.

The defender got on the end of Johnny Gorman's free-kick to seal their first win since they beat Halifax in April.

The Sandgrounders opened the scoring after 20 minutes as Richard Brodie reacted first after John Marsden's header had hit the Altrincham post.

Steven Gillespie volleyed in a leveller from a corner and looked to have earned a point before Foster's winner.

Line-ups

Southport

  • 1Lloyd-WestonBooked at 15mins
  • 22Mitchell
  • 5Collins
  • 6Foster
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 7EvansSubstituted forRutherfordat 67'minutes
  • 4Kay
  • 8George
  • 11BroganSubstituted forGormanat 62'minutes
  • 18MarsdenSubstituted forConnorat 72'minutes
  • 10Brodie

Substitutes

  • 9Hattersley
  • 12Lynch
  • 13Gorman
  • 15Connor
  • 16Rutherford

Altrincham

  • 1Coburn
  • 6Leather
  • 5HavernBooked at 82mins
  • 16Marshall
  • 3Griffin
  • 8Richman
  • 4Moult
  • 18Williams
  • 19CrowtherSubstituted forLawrieat 67'minutes
  • 10ReevesSubstituted forWilkinsonat 79'minutes
  • 9GillespieBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPerryat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lawrie
  • 14Perry
  • 15Wilkinson
  • 17Parton
  • 21King
Referee:
Karl Evans
Attendance:
1,082

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthportAway TeamAltrincham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Southport 2, Altrincham 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southport 2, Altrincham 1.

Corner, Southport.

Foul by Gianluca Havern (Altrincham).

Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Southport 2, Altrincham 1. Luke Foster (Southport) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johnny Gorman with a cross.

Foul by Tom Marshall (Altrincham).

Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.

Foul by Scott Kay (Southport).

Tom Marshall (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Foul by Jake Moult (Altrincham).

Johnny Gorman (Southport) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Greg Wilkinson (Altrincham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Scott Leather (Altrincham).

Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Andrew Mitchell (Southport) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gianluca Havern (Altrincham).

Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Altrincham. Greg Wilkinson replaces Damian Reeves.

Foul by Damian Reeves (Altrincham).

Paul Rutherford (Southport) wins a free kick.

Offside, Southport. Richard Brodie tries a through ball, but Richard Brodie is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Joe Connor replaces John Marsden.

Attempt missed. Simon Richman (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Altrincham.

Attempt saved. Kyle Perry (Altrincham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Altrincham. Kyle Perry replaces Steven Gillespie.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Paul Rutherford replaces Micah Evans.

Substitution

Substitution, Altrincham. James Lawrie replaces Ryan Crowther.

Booking

Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Gillespie (Altrincham).

Andrew Mitchell (Southport) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Johnny Gorman replaces Stephen Brogan.

Goal!

Goal! Southport 1, Altrincham 1. Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

Corner, Altrincham.

Corner, Altrincham.

Attempt saved. Simon Richman (Altrincham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Foul by Richard Brodie (Southport).

Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story