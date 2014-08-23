Southport 2-1 Altrincham

From the section

Former Preston defender Foster got his first goal since joining Southport from Lincoln in the summer

Luke Foster's stoppage-time header against Altrincham secured Southport's first Conference win of the season.

The defender got on the end of Johnny Gorman's free-kick to seal their first win since they beat Halifax in April.

The Sandgrounders opened the scoring after 20 minutes as Richard Brodie reacted first after John Marsden's header had hit the Altrincham post.

Steven Gillespie volleyed in a leveller from a corner and looked to have earned a point before Foster's winner.