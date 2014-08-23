Match ends, Southport 2, Altrincham 1.
Southport 2-1 Altrincham
-
- From the section Football
Luke Foster's stoppage-time header against Altrincham secured Southport's first Conference win of the season.
The defender got on the end of Johnny Gorman's free-kick to seal their first win since they beat Halifax in April.
The Sandgrounders opened the scoring after 20 minutes as Richard Brodie reacted first after John Marsden's header had hit the Altrincham post.
Steven Gillespie volleyed in a leveller from a corner and looked to have earned a point before Foster's winner.
Line-ups
Southport
- 1Lloyd-WestonBooked at 15mins
- 22Mitchell
- 5Collins
- 6Foster
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 7EvansSubstituted forRutherfordat 67'minutes
- 4Kay
- 8George
- 11BroganSubstituted forGormanat 62'minutes
- 18MarsdenSubstituted forConnorat 72'minutes
- 10Brodie
Substitutes
- 9Hattersley
- 12Lynch
- 13Gorman
- 15Connor
- 16Rutherford
Altrincham
- 1Coburn
- 6Leather
- 5HavernBooked at 82mins
- 16Marshall
- 3Griffin
- 8Richman
- 4Moult
- 18Williams
- 19CrowtherSubstituted forLawrieat 67'minutes
- 10ReevesSubstituted forWilkinsonat 79'minutes
- 9GillespieBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPerryat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lawrie
- 14Perry
- 15Wilkinson
- 17Parton
- 21King
- Referee:
- Karl Evans
- Attendance:
- 1,082
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home11
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southport 2, Altrincham 1.
Corner, Southport.
Foul by Gianluca Havern (Altrincham).
Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Southport 2, Altrincham 1. Luke Foster (Southport) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johnny Gorman with a cross.
Foul by Tom Marshall (Altrincham).
Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Scott Kay (Southport).
Tom Marshall (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jake Moult (Altrincham).
Johnny Gorman (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Greg Wilkinson (Altrincham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Leather (Altrincham).
Scott Kay (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Andrew Mitchell (Southport) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gianluca Havern (Altrincham).
Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Greg Wilkinson replaces Damian Reeves.
Foul by Damian Reeves (Altrincham).
Paul Rutherford (Southport) wins a free kick.
Offside, Southport. Richard Brodie tries a through ball, but Richard Brodie is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Joe Connor replaces John Marsden.
Attempt missed. Simon Richman (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Kyle Perry (Altrincham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Kyle Perry replaces Steven Gillespie.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Paul Rutherford replaces Micah Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. James Lawrie replaces Ryan Crowther.
Booking
Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Gillespie (Altrincham).
Andrew Mitchell (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Johnny Gorman replaces Stephen Brogan.
Goal!
Goal! Southport 1, Altrincham 1. Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Corner, Altrincham.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Simon Richman (Altrincham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Richard Brodie (Southport).
Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) wins a free kick.