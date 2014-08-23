Match ends, Chester FC 0, FC Halifax Town 3.
Chester 0-3 Halifax
-
- From the section Football
Conference leaders Halifax maintained their winning start to the season with a comfortable win at Chester.
Richard Peniket put the visitors in front with his third goal in two games with a strike into the bottom corner.
The Shaymen doubled their lead midway through the second half when Scott Boden headed in Marc Roberts's cross.
A dominant display from Neil Aspin's men was confirmed when Matty Pearson netted from close range, while Chester only managed one shot on target.
Line-ups
Chester
- 23Hall
- 4Kay
- 3RobertsSubstituted forHeneghanat 46'minutes
- 8James
- 5Brown
- 6CharnockBooked at 13mins
- 7MahonSubstituted forMenaghat 54'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 9Iwelumo
- 11WinnSubstituted forHobsonat 77'minutes
- 16McConville
Substitutes
- 1Worsnop
- 14Menagh
- 19Hobson
- 20Blake
- 22Heneghan
Halifax
- 27Glennon
- 2Bolton
- 3McManus
- 20Maynard
- 4Roberts
- 14Williams
- 5Pearson
- 8Marshall
- 9JacksonSubstituted forSchofieldat 62'minutes
- 19Boden
- 12PeniketSubstituted forDyerat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 6Ainge
- 10Dyer
- 15Roberts
- 22Schofield
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, FC Halifax Town 3.
Foul by Kingsley James (Chester FC).
Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Craig Hobson (Chester FC).
James Bolton (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Chester FC. Chris Iwelumo tries a through ball, but Chris Iwelumo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Craig Hobson (Chester FC).
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, FC Halifax Town 3. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Dyer with a cross.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Craig Hobson (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ross Dyer (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Marshall.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ross Dyer replaces Richard Peniket.
Foul by Jamie Menagh (Chester FC).
Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town).
Chris Iwelumo (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Craig Hobson replaces Peter Winn.
Attempt missed. Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Matty Brown (Chester FC).
Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, FC Halifax Town 2. Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marc Roberts with a cross.
Attempt missed. Peter Winn (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).
Sean McConville (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Foul by Kieran Charnock (Chester FC).
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Danny Schofield replaces Jamie Jackson.
Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Offside, Chester FC. Chris Iwelumo tries a through ball, but Chris Iwelumo is caught offside.
Foul by Kingsley James (Chester FC).
Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Jamie Menagh replaces Craig Mahon.
Foul by Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town).