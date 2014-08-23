Chester 0-3 Halifax

Peniket signed for Halifax from Tamworth in June

Conference leaders Halifax maintained their winning start to the season with a comfortable win at Chester.

Richard Peniket put the visitors in front with his third goal in two games with a strike into the bottom corner.

The Shaymen doubled their lead midway through the second half when Scott Boden headed in Marc Roberts's cross.

A dominant display from Neil Aspin's men was confirmed when Matty Pearson netted from close range, while Chester only managed one shot on target.