Bristol Rovers 1-0 AFC Telford United

Ollie Clarke's second-half goal was enough to give Bristol Rovers their first win of the season, against AFC Telford.

The hosts survived an early scare when keeper Steve Mildenhall denied Sam Smith's impressive effort.

Neal Trotman almost put the Pirates ahead midway through the first half when his header hit the crossbar.

Clarke sealed three points for Rovers with a powerful effort from distance that beat keeper Jonathan Hedge.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device Darrell Clarke: Bristol Rovers manager on AFC Telford win

"It was a positive performance. It was a bit of a scruffy game at times, which was not helped by the referee not doing his job and stamping down on things.

"I'm all for teams seeing games out, but when you are wasting time in the first half it gets a bit draining.

"Referees have to be stronger, paying punters come to see a football match not the referee and the ball out of play.

"We got frustrated, but the pleasing thing for me is that we kept strong when we had to deal with their set plays."