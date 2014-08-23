Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, AFC Telford United 0.
Bristol Rovers 1-0 AFC Telford United
Ollie Clarke's second-half goal was enough to give Bristol Rovers their first win of the season, against AFC Telford.
The hosts survived an early scare when keeper Steve Mildenhall denied Sam Smith's impressive effort.
Neal Trotman almost put the Pirates ahead midway through the first half when his header hit the crossbar.
Clarke sealed three points for Rovers with a powerful effort from distance that beat keeper Jonathan Hedge.
Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It was a positive performance. It was a bit of a scruffy game at times, which was not helped by the referee not doing his job and stamping down on things.
"I'm all for teams seeing games out, but when you are wasting time in the first half it gets a bit draining.
"Referees have to be stronger, paying punters come to see a football match not the referee and the ball out of play.
"We got frustrated, but the pleasing thing for me is that we kept strong when we had to deal with their set plays."
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 4Lockyer
- 3Brown
- 7Mansell
- 6Parkes
- 15Trotman
- 23Monkhouse
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 48mins
- 10TaylorSubstituted forHarrisonat 87'minutes
- 27Cunnington
- 16MartinBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Leadbitter
- 11Gosling
- 14White
- 17Harrison
- 25Puddy
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 15Owens
- 4Byrne
- 11ClancySubstituted forDeaceyat 68'minutes
- 16McDonald
- 5Akrigg
- 2Baynes
- 12CookeSubstituted forPhenixat 68'minutes
- 9Farrell
- 18SmithSubstituted forBarnettat 82'minutes
- 20Poku
Substitutes
- 7Phenix
- 8Barnett
- 13Pryce
- 14Hancock
- 19Deacey
- Referee:
- Jeff Muschik
- Attendance:
- 5,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, AFC Telford United 0.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Booking
Dave Martin (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Wes Baynes (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt missed. Andy Monkhouse (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Matty Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Charlie Barnett replaces Sam Smith.
Attempt missed. Rod McDonald (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Dave Martin (Bristol Rovers).
Wes Baynes (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Michael Phenix (AFC Telford United).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sam Smith (AFC Telford United).
Neal Trotman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Steve Akrigg (AFC Telford United).
Adam Cunnington (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Adam Cunnington (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Dave Martin with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Jordan Deacey replaces Sean Clancy.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Michael Phenix replaces Sean Cooke.
Foul by Godfrey Poku (AFC Telford United).
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Godfrey Poku (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United).
Adam Cunnington (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Dave Martin with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, AFC Telford United 0. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Brown.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Booking
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.