Lincoln City 3-2 Braintree Town

Newton scored his first goal of the season against Braintree

Lincoln City beat Braintree Town to remain unbeaten this season despite playing nearly the entire second half with 10 men.

Sean Newton put the Imps ahead early on with an inswinging corner that evaded everyone, before Hamza Bencherif nodded the hosts' second from a Newton cross.

Tony Diagne was then sent off for pulling down Jordan Cox and Kenny Davis converted the resulting penalty.

Ben Tomlinson made it 3-1 before Mitch Brundle netted late on for Braintree.

Lincoln City manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

"We know we're half-decent and if I can get them all firing then we can give anybody a game. It was a tremendous effort to get the three points but that was a game we should have been controlling and we've got to learn. We can't be sloppy, we've got to be on it all the time.

"The sending off and the penalty meant it was all hands to the pump, I'd wanted to take two or three of them off and give them a breather ready for Monday but that's life.

"We had some bookings and the sending off which you shake your head at. I've got no complaints with the penalty but how he (Tony Diagne) was judged to be the last man baffles me."