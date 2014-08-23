Match ends, Gateshead 1, Grimsby Town 6.
Gateshead 1-6 Grimsby Town
Grimsby thrashed Gateshead as Scott Neilson and Lenell John-Lewis finished with two goals each.
Grimsby were gifted their first, when Craig Baxter's backpass evaded keeper Alex Baird and rolled into the net.
Neilson made it 2-0 from 25 yards and, after John-Lewis fired in a third, struck again after the break.
Marcus Maddison then pulled one back for the hosts before Craig Disley's header and John-Lewis's second in added time rounded off a fine win.
Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst speaking to BBC Radio Humberside:
"This is a difficult place to come, forget about the scoreline, but we came with a game plan and I have to say the first three goals in particular came from that.
"It's always pleasing when something works that you've worked on during the week.
"From our point of view, I was perhaps a little disappointed with some of our defending and giving up chances."
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 13Baird
- 16Baxter
- 5Curtis
- 6Clark
- 3WilsonSubstituted forBrownat 46'minutes
- 7Oster
- 8Turnbull
- 4ChandlerSubstituted forO'Donnellat 46'minutes
- 11Maddison
- 23Rodman
- 10GuySubstituted forAllanat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 12Ramshaw
- 14Brown
- 15Allan
- 18O'Donnell
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 30BoyceBooked at 58mins
- 22NsialaBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBignotat 89'minutes
- 5Pearson
- 6Magnay
- 11NeilsonSubstituted forMackrethat 77'minutes
- 4Brown
- 16ClayBooked at 69mins
- 26McLaughlin
- 14John-Lewis
- 18PittmanSubstituted forDisleyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bignot
- 7Mackreth
- 8Disley
- 17Connell
- 25Winfarrah
- Referee:
- Adrian Holmes
- Attendance:
- 1,782
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home17
- Away17
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Grimsby Town 6.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Grimsby Town 6. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Pearson.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Paul Bignot replaces Aristote Nsiala.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Lenell John-Lewis tries a through ball, but Lenell John-Lewis is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Grimsby Town 5. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Mackreth with a cross.
Attempt missed. Tom Allan (Gateshead) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Craig Disley replaces Jon-Paul Pittman.
Foul by Scott Brown (Grimsby Town).
JJ O'Donnell (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Craig Baxter (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jack Mackreth replaces Scott Neilson.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town).
James Brown (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Corner, Gateshead.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Foul by James Curtis (Gateshead).
Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. JJ O'Donnell (Gateshead) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Craig Baxter with a cross.
Foul by Craig Clay (Grimsby Town).
Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Booking
Craig Clay (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Clay (Grimsby Town).
Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Scott Neilson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Gateshead.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Lenell John-Lewis tries a through ball, but Lenell John-Lewis is caught offside.
Foul by Jon-Paul Pittman (Grimsby Town).
JJ O'Donnell (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Patrick McLaughlin (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Gateshead).
Craig Clay (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.