Hibernian 0-1 Falkirk

Falkirk claimed their first win of the season to move above Hibs in the table

Rory Loy's fourth goal this term gave Falkirk their first Championship win of the season as Hibernian were consigned to successive defeats.

Loy showed great composure to back-heel the opener in the first half.

An unmarked Paul Heffernan missed a glorious chance to level for Hibs, the striker heading wide from close range.

Bairns goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald twice denied Farid El Alagui, who also fired into the side netting on a frustrating day for the hosts.