Hibernian 0-1 Falkirk
- From the section Football
Rory Loy's fourth goal this term gave Falkirk their first Championship win of the season as Hibernian were consigned to successive defeats.
Loy showed great composure to back-heel the opener in the first half.
An unmarked Paul Heffernan missed a glorious chance to level for Hibs, the striker heading wide from close range.
Bairns goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald twice denied Farid El Alagui, who also fired into the side netting on a frustrating day for the hosts.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 2Gray
- 22Booth
- 20AllanSubstituted forHandlingat 89'minutes
- 6Forster
- 5Nelson
- 7HarrisSubstituted forStantonat 80'minutes
- 10Craig
- 14HeffernanSubstituted forCummingsat 64'minutes
- 9El Alagui
- 30Kennedy
Substitutes
- 11Stanton
- 17Tudur Jones
- 19Handling
- 27Allan
- 31Perntreou
- 33Crane
- 35Cummings
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 17Maybury
- 15Dick
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forCooperat 76'minutes
- 5McCracken
- 6Vaulks
- 4Durojaiye
- 8AlstonSubstituted forLeahyat 83'minutes
- 33LoySubstituted forBouldingat 90+1'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 11McGrandles
Substitutes
- 12Bowman
- 14Grant
- 19Leahy
- 20Cooper
- 21Rowan
- 23Shepherd
- 35Boulding
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 9,153
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Falkirk 1.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Rory Boulding replaces Rory Loy.
Attempt blocked. Liam Craig (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Handling replaces Scott Allan.
Samuel Stanton (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Farid El Alagui (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Matthew Kennedy (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Booth (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Cooper (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Luke Leahy replaces Blair Alston.
Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Alex Cooper (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Booth (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Samuel Stanton replaces Alex Harris.
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olumide Durojaiye (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Cooper replaces Tom Taiwo.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Hand ball by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Nelson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Tom Taiwo.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Jason Cummings (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jason Cummings replaces Paul Heffernan.
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Michael Nelson (Hibernian).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.