Match ends, Raith Rovers 0, Hearts 4.
Raith Rovers 0-4 Heart of Midlothian
James Keatings scored a hat-trick as Scottish Championship leaders Hearts made it three wins out of three by beating Raith Rovers.
The former Hamilton player netted twice before the break, slotting home from 12 yards and then beating two men to fire his second.
And the 22-year-old completed his treble with a free-kick.
Substitute Gary Oliver completed Raith's misery with a close-range effort in the final minute.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 4Watson
- 23McKeown
- 3Perry
- 2ThomsonBooked at 52mins
- 14Conroy
- 9StewartSubstituted forMoonat 65'minutes
- 6FoxBooked at 32minsSubstituted forVaughanat 71'minutes
- 7Anderson
- 11ScottBooked at 35mins
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 8Moon
- 12Callachan
- 16Vaughan
- 17Laidlaw
- 24Ellis
- 31Matthews
- 32Bates
Hearts
- 13Hamilton
- 3McHattie
- 30McGhee
- 5Ozturk
- 4WilsonBooked at 78mins
- 10Holt
- 12King
- 17BuabenSubstituted forRobinsonat 56'minutes
- 6GomisBooked at 55minsSubstituted forOliverat 71'minutes
- 11Nicholson
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forRoyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Robinson
- 14Smith
- 16Oliver
- 22McKay
- 25Hollis
- 29Smith
- 32Roy
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 6,105
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Hearts 4.
Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Hearts 4. Gary Oliver (Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross Perry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alistair Roy (Hearts).
Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Hearts).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hearts. Alistair Roy replaces James Keatings.
Scott Robinson (Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Danny Wilson (Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Hearts).
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hearts. Gary Oliver replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Liam Fox.
Attempt missed. Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Hearts).
Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alim Ozturk (Hearts).
Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Holt (Hearts).
Liam Fox (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hearts. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Sam Nicholson (Hearts) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kevin Moon replaces Mark Stewart.
James Keatings (Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Perry (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Hearts).
Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Hearts 3. James Keatings (Hearts) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Sam Nicholson (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.