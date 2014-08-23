Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Alloa Athletic 3.
Cowdenbeath 0-3 Alloa Athletic
Alloa Athletic picked up their first points of the season with a convincing win over Cowdenbeath.
Cowden's rhythm was disrupted early on, Craig Sutherland having to leave the field and his replacement Craig Johnston also going off injured.
Danijel Jurisic came on for Johnston and the hosts soon fell behind as Kevin Cawley struck low and hard to score.
Greig Spence's header and Liam Buchanan's close-range strike completed Alloa's win in the second half.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Flynn
- 18Brownlie
- 6Wedderburn
- 5Armstrong
- 8Milne
- 4O'Brien
- 14Brett
- 3Adamson
- 7Robertson
- 9SutherlandSubstituted forJohnstonat 7'minutesSubstituted forJurisicat 17'minutes
- 10Higgins
Substitutes
- 2Campbell
- 12Kane
- 15Jurisic
- 17Thomson
- 20Miller
- 21Johnston
- 24Callaghan
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 3Docherty
- 4Gordon
- 17Doyle
- 5Meggatt
- 6Simmons
- 10Holmes
- 8McCordSubstituted forHetheringtonat 90+1'minutes
- 7CawleySubstituted forFlanniganat 83'minutes
- 9SpenceSubstituted forFernsat 64'minutes
- 19Buchanan
Substitutes
- 2Tiffoney
- 11Ferns
- 16Flannigan
- 18Hetherington
- 20Asghar
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 549
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Alloa Athletic 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Ryan McCord.
Foul by Edward Ferns (Alloa Athletic).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Edward Ferns (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Kevin Cawley.
Attempt saved. Danijel Jurisic (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ryan McCord.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic).
Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danijel Jurisic (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Edward Ferns replaces Greig Spence.
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan McCord (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt blocked. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Alloa Athletic 3. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath).
John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danijel Jurisic (Cowdenbeath).