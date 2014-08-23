Cowdenbeath 0-3 Alloa Athletic

Alloa Athletic picked up their first points of the season with a convincing win over Cowdenbeath.

Cowden's rhythm was disrupted early on, Craig Sutherland having to leave the field and his replacement Craig Johnston also going off injured.

Danijel Jurisic came on for Johnston and the hosts soon fell behind as Kevin Cawley struck low and hard to score.

Greig Spence's header and Liam Buchanan's close-range strike completed Alloa's win in the second half.