Match ends, Rangers 4, Dumbarton 1.
Rangers 4-1 Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Rangers claimed their first home Scottish Championship win of the season with a comfortable defeat of Dumbarton.
Captain Lee McCulloch fired the Ibrox side in front from a Lewis MacLeod corner and Darren McGregor's impressive strike doubled their advantage.
Kris Boyd set up Nicky Clark to roll in Rangers' third, before Chris Turner turned into his own net following Dean Shiels' corner.
But Bilel Mohsni also scored an own goal to give the Sons a consolation.
Ally McCoist's side move up to third in the table, three points off leaders Hearts and a point behind Queen of the South.
Dumbarton made a confident start and provided an early threat through Colin Nish, whose effort was smothered by goalkeeper Steve Simonsen.
But Rangers soon moved into the lead as MacLeod's near-post corner was volleyed in by McCulloch.
A 30-yard drive from MacLeod rebounded off the foot of a post as the hosts sought to add to their lead.
And Clark also hit the frame of the goal after being found by Boyd's header.
McGregor added his presence to the Rangers attack and it paid dividends when he unleashed an angled drive past Danny Rogers.
At the other end, Simonsen was forced into a save after Nish arrowed a shot towards goal.
Rogers made decent saves either side of half-time but a third Rangers goal seemed inevitable.
And it arrived when Boyd broke into the box and unselfishly played in Clark to apply the finishing touch.
Substitute Shiels whipped in a corner that rebounded into the net off Turner's face to further extend the hosts' advantage.
Boyd had a header ruled out for offside before Dumbarton pulled one back, Mohsni heading Gilhaney's curling cross beyond Simonsen.
Rangers went in search of a fifth but Rogers made an impressive block to deny Clark late on.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 31Simonsen
- 24McGregor
- 5Wallace
- 6McCulloch
- 26Zaliukas
- 3MohsniBooked at 52mins
- 10MacLeodSubstituted forPeraltaat 74'minutes
- 7LawSubstituted forBlackat 78'minutes
- 15Boyd
- 14Clark
- 11TempletonSubstituted forShielsat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 8Black
- 16Faure
- 17Peralta
- 21Crawford
- 22Shiels
- 32Kelly
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van Zanten
- 3Linton
- 12Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5MairSubstituted forAgnewat 45'minutes
- 7Gilhaney
- 6TurnerSubstituted forMurrayat 81'minutes
- 9Nish
- 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forMegginsonat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 20Campbell
Substitutes
- 8Agnew
- 10Megginson
- 14Fleming
- 15Prunty
- 17Murray
- 18McDougall
- 19Ewings
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 31,175
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Dumbarton 1.
Foul by Lee Wallace (Rangers).
Hugh Murray (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Ian Black (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).
Ian Black (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).
Foul by Lee Wallace (Rangers).
David van Zanten (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Own Goal by Bilel Mohsni, Rangers. Rangers 4, Dumbarton 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Hugh Murray replaces Chris Turner because of an injury.
Foul by Lee McCulloch (Rangers).
Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ian Black replaces Nicky Law.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Own Goal by Chris Turner, Dumbarton. Rangers 4, Dumbarton 0.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Dean Shiels replaces David Templeton.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Arnold Peralta replaces Lewis MacLeod.
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mitchel Megginson replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Attempt blocked. David Templeton (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kris Boyd (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Dumbarton).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Chris Turner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David van Zanten.
Foul by Lewis MacLeod (Rangers).
Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 3, Dumbarton 0. Nicky Clark (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kris Boyd.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Rangers).