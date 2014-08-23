Rangers 4-1 Dumbarton

Rangers claimed their first home Scottish Championship win of the season with a comfortable defeat of Dumbarton.

Captain Lee McCulloch fired the Ibrox side in front from a Lewis MacLeod corner and Darren McGregor's impressive strike doubled their advantage.

Kris Boyd set up Nicky Clark to roll in Rangers' third, before Chris Turner turned into his own net following Dean Shiels' corner.

But Bilel Mohsni also scored an own goal to give the Sons a consolation.

Ally McCoist's side move up to third in the table, three points off leaders Hearts and a point behind Queen of the South.

Dumbarton made a confident start and provided an early threat through Colin Nish, whose effort was smothered by goalkeeper Steve Simonsen.

But Rangers soon moved into the lead as MacLeod's near-post corner was volleyed in by McCulloch.

Clark netted his second league goal of the season

A 30-yard drive from MacLeod rebounded off the foot of a post as the hosts sought to add to their lead.

And Clark also hit the frame of the goal after being found by Boyd's header.

McGregor added his presence to the Rangers attack and it paid dividends when he unleashed an angled drive past Danny Rogers.

At the other end, Simonsen was forced into a save after Nish arrowed a shot towards goal.

Rogers made decent saves either side of half-time but a third Rangers goal seemed inevitable.

And it arrived when Boyd broke into the box and unselfishly played in Clark to apply the finishing touch.

Substitute Shiels whipped in a corner that rebounded into the net off Turner's face to further extend the hosts' advantage.

Boyd had a header ruled out for offside before Dumbarton pulled one back, Mohsni heading Gilhaney's curling cross beyond Simonsen.

Rangers went in search of a fifth but Rogers made an impressive block to deny Clark late on.