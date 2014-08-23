Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Livingston 1.
Queen of the South 1-1 Livingston
-
- From the section Football
Ten-man Queen of the South held out for a draw against Livingston in the Scottish Championship.
Queens took the lead in the first half when Kyle Jacobs turned into his own net following a Daniel Carmichael cross.
Livi levelled from the spot after the break with Jordan White converting after Zander Clark fouled Gary Glen.
James Fowler received a second yellow card to leave Queens a man down but they dug in to claim a point.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1ClarkBooked at 65mins
- 4Dowie
- 3Holt
- 26FowlerBooked at 72mins
- 5Durnan
- 6Higgins
- 17CarmichaelSubstituted forKiddat 68'minutes
- 18McShane
- 10ReillySubstituted forDzierzawskiat 74'minutes
- 19LyleSubstituted forBairdat 68'minutes
- 11Russell
Substitutes
- 9Baird
- 12Kidd
- 16Dzierzawski
- 20Atkinson
- 21Slattery
- 22Hooper
- 23Smith
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 3Talbot
- 14Gallagher
- 8O'BrienSubstituted forBurchillat 87'minutes
- 5Fordyce
- 6JacobsBooked at 80mins
- 7Jacobs
- 17McKenna
- 11HippolyteSubstituted forMullenat 45'minutes
- 18White
- 10RobertsonSubstituted forGlenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sives
- 16Beaumont
- 19Glen
- 20Mullen
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- 31Rutherford
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 1,805
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Livingston 1.
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Gary Glen (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Glen (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Mark Burchill replaces Burton O'Brien.
Attempt saved. Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Michael McKenna (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Dzierzawski (Queen of the South).
Attempt blocked. Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Burton O'Brien (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Iain Russell (Queen of the South).
Gary Glen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Kevin Dzierzawski replaces Gavin Reilly.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).
Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to James Fowler (Queen of the South).
Foul by James Fowler (Queen of the South).
Burton O'Brien (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Lewis Kidd replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. John Baird replaces Derek Lyle.
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Livingston 1. Jordan White (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Zander Clark (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Zander Clark (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Livingston. Gary Glen draws a foul in the penalty area.