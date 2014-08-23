Queen of the South 1-1 Livingston

From the section

Ten-man Queen of the South held out for a draw against Livingston in the Scottish Championship.

Queens took the lead in the first half when Kyle Jacobs turned into his own net following a Daniel Carmichael cross.

Livi levelled from the spot after the break with Jordan White converting after Zander Clark fouled Gary Glen.

James Fowler received a second yellow card to leave Queens a man down but they dug in to claim a point.