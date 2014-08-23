Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 Airdrieonians

From the section

Dunfermline claimed their first Scottish League One win of the season by beating Airdrieonians, who are still without a point.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui crossed for Gozie Ugwu to convert and give the Pars the lead midway through the first half.

Michael Moffat applied the finishing touch to another El Bakhtaoui delivery before the break.

And striker Ugwu netted his second with a fine individual effort 10 minutes from the end.