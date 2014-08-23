Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Airdrieonians 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
Dunfermline claimed their first Scottish League One win of the season by beating Airdrieonians, who are still without a point.
Faissal El Bakhtaoui crossed for Gozie Ugwu to convert and give the Pars the lead midway through the first half.
Michael Moffat applied the finishing touch to another El Bakhtaoui delivery before the break.
And striker Ugwu netted his second with a fine individual effort 10 minutes from the end.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Millen
- 3DrummondSubstituted forWilliamsonat 38'minutes
- 6GegganSubstituted forThomsonat 69'minutes
- 4Martin
- 5Buchanan
- 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forForbesat 64'minutes
- 8Spence
- 11Ugwu
- 9Moffat
- 10FalkinghamBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Forbes
- 15Page
- 16Byrne
- 17Smith
- 18Williamson
- 20Goodfellow
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeil
- 2O'Neil
- 3Boyle
- 10Watt
- 5ProctorSubstituted forWilsonat 36'minutes
- 4FitzpatrickBooked at 55mins
- 7GraySubstituted forKirwanat 78'minutes
- 6Richards-EvertonBooked at 76mins
- 9ListerBooked at 85mins
- 8HamillSubstituted forStewartat 60'minutes
- 11Bain
Substitutes
- 12Stewart
- 14Blockley
- 15Kirwan
- 16Haggerty
- 17Birnstingl
- 18Wilson
- 19Richford
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 2,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Airdrieonians 0.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robert Wilson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
James Lister (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Airdrieonians 0. Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Kirwan replaces Scott Gray.
Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Booking
Ben Richards-Everton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Andrew Geggan.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Watt (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ross Forbes replaces Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui.
Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces Joe Hamill.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Lewis Spence.
Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.