Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 Airdrieonians

Dunfermline claimed their first Scottish League One win of the season by beating Airdrieonians, who are still without a point.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui crossed for Gozie Ugwu to convert and give the Pars the lead midway through the first half.

Michael Moffat applied the finishing touch to another El Bakhtaoui delivery before the break.

And striker Ugwu netted his second with a fine individual effort 10 minutes from the end.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Millen
  • 3DrummondSubstituted forWilliamsonat 38'minutes
  • 6GegganSubstituted forThomsonat 69'minutes
  • 4Martin
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forForbesat 64'minutes
  • 8Spence
  • 11Ugwu
  • 9Moffat
  • 10FalkinghamBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Forbes
  • 15Page
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Smith
  • 18Williamson
  • 20Goodfellow

Airdrieonians

  • 1McNeil
  • 2O'Neil
  • 3Boyle
  • 10Watt
  • 5ProctorSubstituted forWilsonat 36'minutes
  • 4FitzpatrickBooked at 55mins
  • 7GraySubstituted forKirwanat 78'minutes
  • 6Richards-EvertonBooked at 76mins
  • 9ListerBooked at 85mins
  • 8HamillSubstituted forStewartat 60'minutes
  • 11Bain

Substitutes

  • 12Stewart
  • 14Blockley
  • 15Kirwan
  • 16Haggerty
  • 17Birnstingl
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Richford
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
2,653

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Airdrieonians 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Airdrieonians 0.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robert Wilson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Lewis Martin.

Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

James Lister (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).

Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians).

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Airdrieonians 0. Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Kirwan replaces Scott Gray.

Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.

Booking

Ben Richards-Everton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Andrew Geggan.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Watt (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ross Forbes replaces Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui.

Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces Joe Hamill.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Lewis Spence.

Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33006159
2Morton32016246
3Brechin31203215
4Peterhead31114314
5Dunfermline31113214
6Forfar31113304
7Stirling311178-14
8Stenhousemuir310256-13
9Stranraer302137-42
10Airdrieonians300306-60
