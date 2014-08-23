Ayr United 2-0 Forfar Athletic

Match ends, Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 0.
A late brace from Scott McLaughlin allowed Ayr United to keep their place at the top of League One as they claimed victory over Forfar Athletic.
Forfar's Dale Hilson and Ayr's Jon-Paul McGovern went close in the first half.
As the game entered its closing stages, McLaughlin fired home the opening goal from outside the area.
And McLaughlin converted a spot-kick in the penultimate minute after Alan Forrest had been fouled in the penalty area.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 2DevlinBooked at 43mins
- 3Donald
- 8McLaughlin
- 4McKinlay
- 5MurphyBooked at 90mins
- 6GilmourSubstituted forMcKenzieat 81'minutes
- 10McGovern
- 9Donnelly
- 7Forrest
- 11McGillSubstituted forShirkieat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McKenzie
- 14McArthur
- 15Shirkie
- 16Roberts
- 18Muir
- 19Newman
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 2Dunlop
- 3JamesSubstituted forBaxterat 6'minutes
- 6Husband
- 4Malcolm
- 5Dods
- 7HilsonSubstituted forDaleat 84'minutes
- 8Young
- 10SwankieBooked at 42mins
- 9TemplemanBooked at 63minsSubstituted forKaderat 67'minutes
- 11Denholm
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 14Dale
- 15Malin
- 16Fotheringham
- 17Steeves
- 18Baxter
- 21Salmon
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 1,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 0.
Booking
Peter Murphy (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Ayr United).
Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean McKenzie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Baxter (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Ayr United. Alan Forrest draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Dale Hilson.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Sean McKenzie replaces Brian Gilmour.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Donald (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Ayr United).
Peter Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rab Douglas.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Omar Kader replaces Christopher Templeman.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stephen Husband.
Attempt blocked. Peter Murphy (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Dale Shirkie replaces Peter McGill.
Peter Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United).
Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Peter Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Baxter (Forfar Athletic).
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.