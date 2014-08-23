Ayr United 2-0 Forfar Athletic

A late brace from Scott McLaughlin allowed Ayr United to keep their place at the top of League One as they claimed victory over Forfar Athletic.

Forfar's Dale Hilson and Ayr's Jon-Paul McGovern went close in the first half.

As the game entered its closing stages, McLaughlin fired home the opening goal from outside the area.

And McLaughlin converted a spot-kick in the penultimate minute after Alan Forrest had been fouled in the penalty area.