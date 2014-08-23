Match ends, Peterhead 1, Morton 2.
Peterhead 1-2 Greenock Morton
Thomas O'Ware secured victory for Greenock Morton against Peterhead in Scottish League One.
The visitors took the lead just after the interval when defender Stefan Milojevic found the top corner following Joe McKee's cross.
But Milojevic then fouled Andrew Rodgers in the box and Rory McAllister converted the resulting penalty.
McAllister was sent off for two late bookings and O'Ware's strike from 12 yards ensured an away win.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2Sharp
- 3NobleBooked at 62mins
- 4Smith
- 5RossBooked at 43mins
- 6DonaldsonSubstituted forCoxat 30'minutes
- 8Redman
- 10Stevenson
- 9McAllisterBooked at 88mins
- 7RodgersSubstituted forGilfillanat 78'minutes
- 11CowieSubstituted forStrachanat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cox
- 14Strachan
- 15Gilfillan
- 16Brown
- 17Richardson
- 21Jarvie
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 3Lamie
- 4Miller
- 5Crighton
- 6Milojevic BjekovicBooked at 66mins
- 7McKee
- 8Pepper
- 10O'WareBooked at 90mins
- 9McManus
- 11McCluskeySubstituted forMcCluskeyat 30'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hands
- 14McNeil
- 15Scullion
- 16Allan
- 17Russell
- 18McCluskey
- 20Caraux
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 708
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Morton 2.
Booking
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Morton 2. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
(Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Sean Crighton (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Graeme Sharp (Peterhead).
Conor Pepper (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamie Redman (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Rory McAllister.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Rory McAllister.
Booking
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Stefan Milojevic (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Bryan Gilfillan replaces Andy Rodgers.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Stefan Milojevic (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Rodgers (Peterhead).
Joe McKee (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Morton 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Stefan Milojevic (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stefan Milojevic (Morton).
Attempt saved. David Cox (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven Noble (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Steven Noble (Peterhead).
Stefan McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Graeme Sharp.
Stefan McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Noble (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Miller.