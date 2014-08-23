Peterhead 1-2 Greenock Morton

From the section

Thomas O'Ware secured victory for Greenock Morton against Peterhead in Scottish League One.

The visitors took the lead just after the interval when defender Stefan Milojevic found the top corner following Joe McKee's cross.

But Milojevic then fouled Andrew Rodgers in the box and Rory McAllister converted the resulting penalty.

McAllister was sent off for two late bookings and O'Ware's strike from 12 yards ensured an away win.